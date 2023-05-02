India And China Look To Avoid Setting Deadline For Fossil Fuels Phase-Out

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.93 -2.73 -3.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.59 -2.72 -3.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.05 -1.17 -1.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.234 -0.084 -3.62%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.473 -0.078 -3.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.78 +2.51 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.78 +2.51 +3.29%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 74.06 -1.12 -1.49%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.473 -0.078 -3.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 78.94 +1.70 +2.20%
Graph up Murban 4 days 80.00 +2.01 +2.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.27 +1.74 +2.30%
Graph down Basra Light 518 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.17 +2.20 +2.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.84 +2.00 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.99 -1.30 -2.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.41 -1.12 -2.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.81 -1.12 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 76.06 -1.12 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 73.21 -1.12 -1.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.91 -1.12 -1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.91 -1.12 -1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 71.21 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 80.16 -1.12 -1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.51 -1.12 -1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.78 +2.51 +3.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.25 +2.00 +2.81%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.25 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 69.31 +2.48 +3.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.26 +2.51 +3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.26 +2.51 +3.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +2.00 +2.81%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

BP Has Paid $1 Billion In UK Windfall Taxes

Up To A Trillion Dollars In Clean Energy Subsidies Is Up For Grabs

Up To A Trillion Dollars In Clean Energy Subsidies Is Up For Grabs

Green energy companies, but also…

Peak U.S. Shale To Raise Prices At The Pump

Peak U.S. Shale To Raise Prices At The Pump

U.S. shale production growth is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India And China Look To Avoid Setting Deadline For Fossil Fuels Phase-Out

By Charles Kennedy - May 02, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

The biggest developing economies and largest coal consumers, India and China, are seeking a G20 pledge that would leave countries to decide on “multiple energy pathways” to reduce emissions instead of setting a firm deadline for phasing out the use of fossil fuels, Indian government officials have told Reuters.

India, currently presiding over G20, has proposed to include “multiple energy pathways” in a press statement expected to be released at the group’s summit in September. China, as well as South Africa, has backed the Indian proposal. At a meeting of the 2nd Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) in India last month, India opposed the setting of a firm deadline to phase out the use of coal, according to Reuters’ sources.

“A dominant view was seen emerging on every country to have individual pathways to achieve their national commitments and endowments,” one of the sources who attended the meeting told Reuters.

India will see its power generation from coal increase in the coming year as authorities plan to have coal-fired units maximize electricity production from imported coal to meet rising demand. The government of India, where coal still generates around 70% of the country’s electricity, plans to use an emergency law to have more coal-fired power generation this summer, expecting record demand, government sources told Reuters early this year.

India’s coal minister said at the end of 2022 that the country has no intention of ditching coal from its energy mix any time soon. Addressing a parliamentary committee, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said that coal would continue to play an important role in India until at least 2040, referring to the fuel as an affordable energy source for which demand has yet to peak in India.  

China, for its part, is building or planning to build some 366 GW in new coal generation capacity, accounting for some 68% of global planned new coal capacity as of 2022.

This is according to a new report by climate think tank Global Energy Monitor, which also found that China accounted for more than half of the new global coal generation capacity that came online last year.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Senator Manchin Floats New Bill To Speed Up Permitting For Energy Projects

Next Post

BP Has Paid $1 Billion In UK Windfall Taxes

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.
Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India
Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com