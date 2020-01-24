Increased New Well Productivity Helped US Shale Growth In 2019

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 22 hours 54.19 -1.40 -2.52%
Brent Crude 22 hours 59.89 -1.39 -2.27%
Natural Gas 22 hours 1.870 -0.034 -1.79%
Mars US 22 hours 55.09 -1.30 -2.31%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
Urals 2 days 57.15 -1.20 -2.06%
Louisiana Light 3 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Louisiana Light 3 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Mexican Basket 3 days 52.27 -2.52 -4.60%
Natural Gas 22 hours 1.870 -0.034 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 62.44 -0.66 -1.05%
Murban 2 days 63.89 -0.64 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.25 -1.38 -2.73%
Basra Light 2 days 65.36 -1.58 -2.36%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.68 -1.57 -2.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Girassol 2 days 61.96 -1.21 -1.92%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 33.96 +0.37 +1.10%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.69 -1.15 -3.40%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.59 -1.15 -2.27%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 55.99 -1.15 -2.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 46.84 -1.15 -2.40%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 47.34 -1.15 -2.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 52.84 -1.15 -2.13%
Central Alberta 2 days 42.84 -1.15 -2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.75 -1.25 -2.40%
Giddings 2 days 44.50 -1.25 -2.73%
ANS West Coast 4 days 64.47 -1.74 -2.63%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.14 -1.40 -2.83%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.09 -1.40 -2.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.09 -1.40 -2.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.75 -1.25 -2.40%
Kansas Common 3 days 45.75 -1.25 -2.66%
Buena Vista 3 days 64.82 -1.15 -1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 5 minutes Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 9 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 47 mins Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 14 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 1 day Indonesia Stands Up to China. Will Japan Help?
  • 1 day US (provocations and tech containment) and Chinese ( restraint and long game) strategies in hegemony conflict
  • 13 hours Beijing Must Face Reality That Taiwan is Independent
  • 46 mins Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 2 hours Let’s take a Historical walk around the Rig
  • 1 day Might be Time for NG Producers to Find New Career
  • 2 days Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 23 hours Trump has changed into a World Leader
  • 2 days Anti-Macron Protesters Cut Power Lines, Oil Refineries Already Joined Transport Workers as France Anti-Macron Strikes Hit France Hard
  • 2 days Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war

Breaking News:

Increased New Well Productivity Helped US Shale Growth In 2019

U.S. LNG Booms As Natural Gas Prices Crash

U.S. LNG Booms As Natural Gas Prices Crash

Despite the recent collapse in…

The North Sea’s Most Important Energy Play Isn’t Oil

The North Sea’s Most Important Energy Play Isn’t Oil

While the oil industry has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Increased New Well Productivity Helped US Shale Growth In 2019

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 24, 2020, 5:00 PM CST Shale rig

Rising productivity from new wells has driven U.S. shale production higher in recent years and higher in 2019, too, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Friday.

Last year, shale production accounted for 64 percent of all crude oil production in the United States, with the share of shale output rising thanks to the increasing productivity of new wells that were brought online.

In all major shale regions, the average first full month of production from new wells has grown since 2007, the EIA has estimated.

As production rates from new wells rose, overall shale production rose even in 2015 and 2016 when drilling activity was subdued to the low oil prices.  

“Since 2017, recovering oil prices and more efficient production from new wells have helped producers cover costs of drilling, production, and the development of new technologies,” the EIA said.

The longer laterals and the injection of more proppant during the fracking process have been the key drivers of higher new well productivity over the past decade.

In the Permian region, total production and production per new well have been constantly growing for 13 years in a row, according to the EIA.

Although at a slower pace, U.S. shale production will continue to increase in the near term, as per EIA estimates.

Oil production in the seven most prolific shale plays in the U.S. is set to increase by 22,000 bpd in February to 9.2 million bpd, the EIA said in its latest monthly Drilling Productivity Report earlier this week. Year over year, the Permian basin’s production in February 2020 would be an increase of 800,000 bpd.

In the January 2020 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA estimates that total U.S. crude oil production averaged 12.2 million bpd last year, a rise by 1.3 million bpd compared to 2018. This year, EIA sees U.S. crude oil production averaging 13.3 million bpd, while the average American crude oil production will be 13.7 million bpd in 2021, with the Permian accounting for most of the growth. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why Angry Alberta Landowners Want To Cut Off Power To Oil Drilling Sites

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

 Libya’s NOC Confirms It Virtually Lost All Of Its Oil Production

Libya’s NOC Confirms It Virtually Lost All Of Its Oil Production


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com