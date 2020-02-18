IMF Slashes Nigeria GDP Outlook On Coronavirus Impact

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 51.66 -0.39 -0.75%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 57.21 -0.46 -0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.954 +0.098 +5.28%
Graph up Mars US 4 days 52.45 +0.53 +1.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 57.24 +0.51 +0.90%
Graph up Urals 4 days 53.05 +0.40 +0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 12 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 47.23 +0.88 +1.90%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.954 +0.098 +5.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 56.15 +0.65 +1.17%
Graph up Murban 1 day 57.62 +0.59 +1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 49.94 +0.22 +0.44%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 59.87 +1.07 +1.82%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 59.16 -0.14 -0.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 58.18 +0.24 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 57.39 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 57.24 +0.51 +0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.09 -0.65 -1.82%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 29.55 +0.63 +2.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 50.45 +0.63 +1.26%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 52.45 +0.63 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 44.65 +0.63 +1.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 44.05 +0.63 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 48.55 +0.63 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 55.13 +0.34 +0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 46.00 +0.63 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 59.78 +0.63 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 6 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 14 hours CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 13 hours Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 11 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 13 hours Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 3 hours Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 1 day The New Class War Exposes the Oligarchs and Enablers
  • 1 day Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 2 days Natural Gas from Cow Poop Used to Save the Environment and Help Farmers
  • 2 days Is cheaper plastics feedstock on the horizon?
  • 12 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 2 days Coronovairus, Phase One Agreement, Lower for Longer
  • 2 days Weekly U.S. Imports of Crude Oil. No, the U.S. is NOT oil & gas self-sufficient.
  • 2 days IEA Sees First Global Oil Demand Drop in a Decade on Coronavirus

Breaking News:

China Could Grant Tariff Exemptions On U.S. Oil And LNG

Global Energy Emissions Are Falling Flat

Global Energy Emissions Are Falling Flat

Global energy-related CO2 emissions are…

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

Libya’s oil production is down…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

IMF Slashes Nigeria GDP Outlook On Coronavirus Impact

By Irina Slav - Feb 18, 2020, 9:30 AM CST Nigeria fuel

The International Monetary Fund cut Nigeria’s economic growth outlook, citing the effect that the Chinese coronavirus outbreak has had on global oil demand.

The revision follows a visit to the country by IMF officials, who said in a statement that Nigeria’s economic recovery remains shaky and challenges abound.

“External vulnerabilities are increasing, reflecting a higher current account deficit and declining reserves that remain highly vulnerable to capital flow reversals,” the IMF’s Mission Chief for Nigeria, Amine Mati, said in the statement.

“Under current policies, the outlook is challenging. The mission’s growth forecast for 2020 was revised down to 2 percent to reflect the impact of lower international oil prices. Inflation is expected to pick up, while deteriorating terms of trade and capital outflows will weaken the country’s external position.”

Nigeria is currently producing less than 1.8 million bpd according to OPEC’s latest monthly report. This is a lot less than it wants to produce, but the country is bound by its commitment to the OPEC+ club that is keeping production capped to stimulate prices, however unsuccessfully this has been going lately.

At the same time, Nigeria is trying to boost its oil income in other ways. Last year, the country slapped Big Oil majors active in its oil industry with a lawsuit demanding $62 billion in back taxes payable under a legal stipulation from the early 1990s concerning the review of royalty rates based on international prices.

Meanwhile, several oil majors are cutting their presence in Nigeria. Chevron, Total, and Exxon are all looking for buyers for some of their Nigerian assets. This does not bode well for Nigeria’s oil industry unless it completes the sector reform that has been dragging its feet for two decades now. Then it could turn its attention to non-oil revenues, too.

“Non-oil revenue mobilization—including through tax policy and administration improvements—remains urgent to ensure financing constraints are contained and the interest payments to revenue ratio sustainable,” the IMF’s missions said in its statement.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Tehran, Other Iranian Cities In The Cold And Dark On Suspect Power Outages

Next Post

Eni Strikes Oil Offshore Mexico

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea
Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?

 Alt text

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com