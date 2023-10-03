IMF Raises Concerns Over The Energy Transition Price Tag

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.76 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.54 -0.17 -0.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.63 -0.33 -0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.843 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.392 -0.020 -0.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.35 -1.13 -1.16%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 86.97 -1.92 -2.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.392 -0.020 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.44 -2.97 -3.11%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.66 -1.96 -2.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 90.55 -2.01 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 672 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.35 -1.72 -1.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.13 -2.13 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.35 -1.13 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 125 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 70.07 -1.97 -2.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 90.97 -1.97 -2.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 89.22 -1.97 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 85.32 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 83.82 -1.97 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 92.42 -1.97 -2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 81.62 -1.97 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 81.02 -0.92 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 86.67 -0.92 -1.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 -1.00 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

OPEC Secretary General Sees Oil Prices Staying High

Hydrogen Economy Gets A Boost With Advanced Catalyst

Hydrogen Economy Gets A Boost With Advanced Catalyst

Researchers from GIST have developed…

Financial Uncertainty Surrounds Oil And Gas Funding

Financial Uncertainty Surrounds Oil And Gas Funding

A senior executive at Norges…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

IMF Raises Concerns Over The Energy Transition Price Tag

By Irina Slav - Oct 03, 2023, 1:31 AM CDT

The energy transition as it is currently being pursued threatens to boost public debt significantly, the International Monetary Fund has warned in a new report.

Dubbed Climate Crossroads: Fiscal Policies in a Warming World, the report says that the choice of governments to push the transition forward by using a combination of public investment and subsidies risks sending public debt into the stratosphere, to account for 45-50% of GDP, which the IMF notes is unsustainable.

At the same time, the institution says that limited climate action would leave the world exposed to adverse consequences from global warming. Macroeconomic risks would concomitantly rise.”

The solution that the IMF offers to settle this tradeoff between spending and climate action is to put a price on carbon emissions—an idea that has been gaining popularity among decision-makers.

According to the IMF, turning CO2 into a commodity to be bought and sold would relieve the pressure on public finances as it would generate revenue for transition-focused governments while at the same time reducing emissions.

At the same time, the IMF report’s authors admit that carbon pricing is not exactly popular among the general population, “thus transforming the trade-off into a trilemma between achieving climate goals, fiscal sustainability, and political feasibility.”

To solve the “trilemma”, the IMF proposes a combination of carbon pricing, green subsidies, and regulation to push the transition forward “to promote innovation and deployment of low-carbon technologies and address market failures and network externalities.”

The report comes days after BlackRock’s chief executive Larry Fink said that the energy transition currently makes no sense because of the absence of technology that makes the alternative sources of energy meant to replace hydrocarbons profitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not going to have a transition unless we can find technologies to bring down the competitive cost of renewables. We cannot do that.” Fink said, adding that BlackRock conducted a survey that showed 57% of their global investors are planning to put more money into decarbonization technologies.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia's Strategic Diesel Ban Sends European Prices Soaring

Next Post

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Climbed Above 800,000 Bpd In September

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com