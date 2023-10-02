Russia's Strategic Diesel Ban Sends European Prices Soaring

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 88.82 -1.97 -2.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 90.50 -1.70 -1.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.97 -1.31 -1.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 2.840 -0.089 -3.04%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.412 +0.013 +0.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.35 -1.13 -1.16%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 86.97 -1.92 -2.16%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.412 +0.013 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 95.41 -0.58 -0.60%
Graph down Murban 4 days 96.62 -0.73 -0.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 92.56 -1.46 -1.55%
Graph down Basra Light 672 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 96.07 -1.31 -1.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 4 days 97.26 -1.46 -1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.35 -1.13 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 125 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 72.04 -0.42 -0.58%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 92.94 -0.92 -0.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 91.19 -0.92 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 87.29 -0.67 -0.76%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 85.29 -0.92 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 85.29 -0.92 -1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 85.79 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 94.39 -0.92 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 83.59 -0.92 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 81.02 -0.92 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 86.67 -0.92 -1.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 -1.00 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Russia's Strategic Diesel Ban Sends European Prices Soaring

U.S. Battery Storage Surge Helped Prevent Summer Blackouts

U.S. Battery Storage Surge Helped Prevent Summer Blackouts

Growing battery storage capacity in…

Iran, Venezuela, And Syria Ink Landmark Oil Refinery Deal

Iran, Venezuela, And Syria Ink Landmark Oil Refinery Deal

Iran announces plans to build…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia's Strategic Diesel Ban Sends European Prices Soaring

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 02, 2023, 3:30 PM CDT

Russia has successfully moved its wholesale gasoline prices down with the implementation of its diesel export ban.

Russia moved to ban the exportation of diesel starting in October, which was to include all loadings from its Black and Baltic Sea ports. The ban was part of a government effort to stabilize domestic fuel prices. Russia’s ban on diesel exports was expected to further tighten an already tight global distillate market ahead of winter—a time when demand is expected to rise. Europe’s diesel prices rose after the ban was announced. 

But in Russia, diesel prices fell 4.97% on the day on Monday, to 59,130 roubles per ton, according to St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX). Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said over the weekend that its fuel export ban was already starting to produce results, achieving lower gasoline and diesel prices. Wholesale gasoline Ai-92 was down 1.94% on Monday alone, at 56,945 roubles per tonne—or $576.45 per ton. 

Russia’s ban is in line with its policy to control the price of domestic gasoline through caps and damper payments to in-country refiners to offset the difference between fuel prices at home vs. what they could get from exporting to the international market. 

Russia’s self-imposed export ban on fuel is ironic in that the European Union moved to halt Russian seaborne imports of the fuel earlier this year to curb Russia’s revenue from crude oil and its products in an effort to sap its war chest. European prices of fuel rose after its own ban on Russian fuel imports, and now they have gone higher again as a result of Russia’s own ban. 

While crude oil, natural gas, and crude product sales make up 45% of Russia’s budget, it has become critical for the government to restrict fuel exports to curb price rises for its population at the pump.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. To Lose 2.5M BPD In Refining Capacity This Maintenance Season

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com