IEA: Stubbornly High Diesel Prices May Lead To Lower Demand In 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 86.83 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 93.72 +0.58 +0.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 17 mins 92.01 +0.18 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 6.145 +0.212 +3.57%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.527 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.42 -0.43 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 82.37 -3.09 -3.62%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.525 -0.003 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.57 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.98 +0.14 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.71 -1.16 -1.28%
Graph down Basra Light 351 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 96.35 -1.28 -1.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.16 -1.58 -1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.42 -0.43 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.87 +0.22 +0.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 64.62 -3.09 -4.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 88.02 -3.09 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 86.27 -3.09 -3.46%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 83.42 -3.09 -3.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 80.12 -3.09 -3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 80.12 -3.09 -3.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 81.42 -3.09 -3.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 90.37 -3.09 -3.31%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 79.72 -3.09 -3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.25 -3.25 -3.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.00 -3.25 -4.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.00 -3.09 -3.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.35 -3.09 -3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.35 -3.09 -3.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.25 -3.25 -3.80%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 98.77 +2.49 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 4 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 2 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 14 hours Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?
  • 1 day Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Germany’s Gas Turbine Capacity Expansion Moving Too Slow

Uncertainty About Chinese Production Weighs On Construction Metals

Uncertainty About Chinese Production Weighs On Construction Metals

The construction industry is battling…

Better-Than-Expected Inflation Data Sparks Hope For Oil Markets

Better-Than-Expected Inflation Data Sparks Hope For Oil Markets

Crude prices got some support…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA: Stubbornly High Diesel Prices May Lead To Lower Demand In 2023

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 15, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

Stubbornly high diesel prices fueling inflation as well as slowing economies are expected to lead to a slight decline in global diesel demand in 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Tuesday.

Currently, diesel markets are already “exceptionally tight” and will become tighter still when the EU embargo on imports of Russian products by sea enters into force in early 2023, according to the IEA.

Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February this year, diesel markets were already in deficit because 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of refinery capacity globally was closed down since the start of the pandemic, resulting in a net decline of 1 million bpd, the agency said.

The post-pandemic economic recovery boosted demand for diesel in 2021. This, combined with distillate inventories at multi-decade lows and lower refining capacity, has pushed diesel prices and the differentials to crude oil prices to record levels. Diesel prices are now 70% higher than last year, and the diesel cracks have surged by 425% from a year ago, the IEA noted. 

Global diesel demand growth is set to significantly ease this year from last year and to be in decline in 2023.

Last year, global diesel/gasoil demand growth stood at 1.5 million bpd. This year’s growth is expected at just 400,000 bpd, while next year, diesel demand will post a small decline “under the weight of persistently high prices, a slowing economy and despite increased gas-to-oil switching,” the IEA said. 

As the EU embargo on imports of Russian diesel enters into force next February, “The competition for non-Russian diesel barrels will be fierce, with EU countries having to bid cargoes from the US, Middle East and India away from their traditional buyers,” the agency said.   

“Increased refinery capacity will eventually help ease diesel tensions. However, until then, if prices go too high, further demand destruction may be inevitable for the market imbalances to clear,” the IEA concluded.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Production Could Drop By 1.4 Million Bpd In 2023

Next Post

U.S. Levies Sanctions On Network Supplying Russia With Military Tech

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com