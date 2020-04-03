IEA: Oil Price Collapse Could Leave 50 Million Jobless

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 28.34 +3.02 +11.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 42 mins 34.11 +4.17 +13.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Graph up Mars US 56 mins 24.14 +2.82 +13.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 16.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.05 +5.44 +51.27%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 21.59 +0.36 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 22.40 +0.35 +1.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 16.76 +3.60 +27.36%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 32.05 +2.79 +9.54%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 18.62 +3.93 +26.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.29 +3.00 +16.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 14.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 9.920 +5.010 +102.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 26.17 +5.01 +23.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 25.72 +5.01 +24.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 21.07 +5.01 +31.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 19.57 +5.01 +34.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 24.32 +5.01 +25.95%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 15.82 +5.01 +46.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 18.50 +3.00 +19.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 21.80 -1.38 -5.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 22.29 +3.02 +15.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.05 +4.26 +16.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 2 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 4 hours The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 2 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 1 hour Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Why should ANY oil company executive get ANY bonus now?
  • 9 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 9 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 13 hours KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 8 hours Russia's Rosneft Oil Company announces termination of its activity in Venezuela
  • 15 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 15 hours Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 6 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand

Breaking News:

IEA: Oil Price Collapse Could Leave 50 Million Jobless

What Happens If The World Runs Out Of Oil Storage?

What Happens If The World Runs Out Of Oil Storage?

Oil storage tanks onshore, and…

The Shadow War Playing Out Behind The COVID-19 Crisis

The Shadow War Playing Out Behind The COVID-19 Crisis

The outbreak of COVID-19 may…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA: Oil Price Collapse Could Leave 50 Million Jobless

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 03, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT Oil Price Collapse Jobless

The historic oil price crash from last month could lead to as many as 50 million job losses globally in the oil refining and retail industry, Reuters quoted the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) as saying on Friday.

The oil price collapse is bad for consumers, too, IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol said.  

Also on Friday, Birol said that he had held a call with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, during which the two “shared our concerns over the situation in global oil markets.”

“I conveyed my hope that at this critical juncture, Saudi Arabia can once again play a stabilising role, via its G20 Presidency,” Birol tweeted on Friday, a day after Saudi Arabia called for an emergency meeting of OPEC+ producers and an additional group of producers to seek solutions to the price crash and the growing global glut.

The video meeting is set for Monday, April 6, and the U.S. oil regulator is also expected to be invited to the talks, which will reportedly include discussion of a massive global production cut of 10 million bpd.

Earlier this week, the IEA said that the world has seen some oil shocks before, but “none has hit the industry with quite the ferocity we are witnessing today.”

“The impacts will be felt throughout oil’s global supply chains and ripple into other parts of the energy sector,” the IEA said on Wednesday. According to the Paris-based agency, some production will grind to a halt, investment cuts will hit the industry, refiners will also come under immense pressure, and there will be a considerable strain in some oil-exporting nations. In addition, the price collapse and the demand collapse will impact the broader energy sector, the global economy, and trade. 

 “Comparisons with previous periods of disruption in oil markets are inevitable but misplaced. The oil industry has never seen anything like 2020,” the IEA said this week.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Battery Metals Take A Hit As China’s EV Boom Grinds To A Halt

Next Post

Battery Metals Take A Hit As China’s EV Boom Grinds To A Halt

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com