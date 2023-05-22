IEA: New G7 Price Cap Pledge Unlikely To Impact Oil Markets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 71.08 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.23 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.39 -0.69 -0.92%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.563 -0.022 -0.85%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.568 -0.008 -0.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.06 +0.84 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 2 days 70.45 -0.71 -1.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.568 -0.008 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.25 -0.38 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 3 days 75.62 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 73.33 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 538 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.61 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.95 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.06 +0.84 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.78 -0.27 -0.47%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 50.44 -0.25 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 73.84 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 72.09 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 69.24 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 65.94 -0.25 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 65.94 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 67.24 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 76.19 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 65.54 -0.25 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 62.00 -1.00 -1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.95 +2.16 +2.85%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.39 -0.97 -1.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.34 -0.97 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.34 -0.97 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 -1.00 -1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Nigeria Launches New Giant Oil Refinery

Oil Prices Climb As Bullish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Climb As Bullish Sentiment Builds

Bullish sentiment is finally building…

Saudi Aramco’s Disappointing Earnings Are The Least Of Its Problems

Saudi Aramco’s Disappointing Earnings Are The Least Of Its Problems

Saudi Aramco’s 19% drop in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA: New G7 Price Cap Pledge Unlikely To Impact Oil Markets

By Irina Slav - May 22, 2023, 12:59 AM CDT

There will be no significant effect on oil prices from stricter enforcement of the price cap on Russian oil exports as supply will not change meaningfully.

This is according to the International Energy Agency, which commented on a statement made by the G7 during their meeting this weekend.

"Any significant changes in the markets as always we will reflect in our analysis, in our reports, but for the time being I don't see a reason to make a change in our analysis," IEA head Fatih Birol told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the meeting.

The comments followed a statement that the G7 would make an effort to reduce price cap evasion "while avoiding spillover effects and maintaining global energy supply". How they were going to do this, however, remained unclear.

The G7 agreed last year to impose a price cap on Russian crude oil sold abroad in a bid to reduce Moscow’s revenues and, as it argued, its ability to continue the war in Ukraine.

The price cap was set at $60 and compliance has been relatively easy because most Russian oil has been selling at prices lower than the cap anyway. Still, some oil has been bought for more than $60 per barrel.

The G7 has called the price cap a success, with Russia’s oil revenues dropping steeply since its introduction, although this appears to have had little effect on the course of the war in Ukraine.

There is, however, little that the G7 can do in addition to what it is already doing, which is holding the threat of sanctions over Western shippers and insurers carrying Russian oil bought for more than $60 per barrel.

Earlier this year, when oil prices began to pick up again, insurers sounded the alarm about the price cap, saying there was no way for them to track the value of every cargo from the port of departure to the port of arrival.

"If Russia wants to export its oil and sell it above the price of the price cap, then it's in the interests of both the Russian exporter and the receiver not to release information as to what the true price of the cargo was," one insurance executive told Reuters in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trans Mountain Pipeline Needs More Funds

Next Post

Nigeria Launches New Giant Oil Refinery

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

China’s Economy Is Picking Up, But Oil Demand May Disappoint
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com