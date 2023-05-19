Trans Mountain Pipeline Needs More Funds

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.56 -0.30 -0.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.65 -0.21 -0.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 75.58 +0.59 +0.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.588 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.581 +0.013 +0.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.06 +0.84 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 71.16 -1.22 -1.69%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.581 +0.013 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.63 +2.05 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.81 +1.90 +2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.38 -0.36 -0.49%
Graph down Basra Light 535 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.59 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.15 -0.40 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.06 +0.84 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.05 -1.31 -2.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.69 -0.95 -1.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.09 -0.95 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.34 -0.95 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.49 -0.95 -1.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.49 -0.95 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 76.44 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 65.79 -0.95 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.00 -1.00 -1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 77.95 +2.16 +2.85%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.39 -0.97 -1.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.34 -0.97 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.34 -0.97 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 -1.00 -1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 9 hours Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Trans Mountain Pipeline Needs More Funds

Alberta Wildfires Threaten Canada’s Oil Sands Production

Alberta Wildfires Threaten Canada’s Oil Sands Production

Wildfires in Canada are threatening…

Biden’s Clean Energy Expansion Is Facing Local Resistance

Biden’s Clean Energy Expansion Is Facing Local Resistance

The expansion of clean energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trans Mountain Pipeline Needs More Funds

By Julianne Geiger - May 19, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Canada's Trans Mountain Expansion crude oil pipeline needs more funds as construction costs have skyrocketed, Canada's federal government said on Friday.

"Given the significant expenditures expected ... [Trans Mountain Corporation] will require the continued availability of future financing in order to proceed with the project," the Canada Development Investment Corporation (CDEV) said in its 2022 annual report.

The Trans Mountain Pipeline was due for an expansion years ago, but the former owner, Kinder Morgan, was planning on killing in the project so the federal government stepped in and forced Trans Mountain Corporation to finish the project. In 2017, the project was estimated at C$7.4 billion, but by March 2023, the estimated costs had ballooned to a staggering C$30.9 billion—or $22.3 billion.

The company has attributed the increased costs in part to inflation, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages.

The project is about 80% complete, with an expected in-service date of early next year. That is, if the financial issues are sorted in time.

As of the end of 2022, Trans Mountain Corporation owned the federal government C$16.1, nearly three-fourths of which were construction-related costs for the new line.

Now, TMC is estimating that it will take another C$9.1 billion this year, but it has nearly exhausted its credit limits.

The federal government has stated that it is not interested in long-term ownership of the two Trans Mountain lines, but according to Argus, the government may be unable to recoup its investments.

The Trans Mountain pipeline is expected to help Canada overcome its constrained pipeline capacity and open new markets by nearly doubling the amount of oil capable of flowing through the system, at 890,000 bpd.

The pipeline continues to face climate opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Warren Buffett Buys Up Even More Occidental Petroleum

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil & Gas In The Age Of Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com