Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.66 +0.02 +0.04%
Brent Crude 59.04 +0.81 +1.39%
Mars US 54.01 +0.48 +0.90%
Opec Basket 55.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 55.05 +0.47 +0.86%
Louisiana Light 58.55 -0.35 -0.59%
Louisiana Light 58.55 -0.35 -0.59%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.64 +0.28 +0.57%
Natural Gas 3.051 -0.03 -1.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 58.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy Crude 55.19 +0.87 +1.60%
Basra Light 54.72 +0.73 +1.35%
Saharan Blend 58.50 +1.08 +1.88%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Girassol 58.77 +0.92 +1.59%
Opec Basket 55.59 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.55 -0.35 -0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 58.45 +0.63 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 46.59 +0.46 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 49.09 +0.46 +0.95%
Kansas Common 42.50 -0.25 -0.58%
Buena Vista 58.38 -0.04 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 mins Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 2 hours ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 3 hours Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 4 hours Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 5 hours U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 6 hours U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 7 hours Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 9 hours Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 15 hours Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 20 hours Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 1 day Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 1 day U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 1 day Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 1 day Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 1 day Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 2 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 2 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 2 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 2 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 2 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 2 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 2 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 3 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 3 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 3 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 3 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 3 days Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 3 days Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 6 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 6 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 6 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 6 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 6 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 6 days Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 6 days Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 6 days New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 6 days Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 6 days Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline

Breaking News:

Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction

Russia To Boost Oil Production In 2018 If OPEC Deal Not Extended

Russia To Boost Oil Production In 2018 If OPEC Deal Not Extended

Russia has announced that it…

5 Sectors Electric Car Investors Can’t Ignore

5 Sectors Electric Car Investors Can’t Ignore

The sentiment around the electric…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 26, 2017, 3:30 PM CDT Corpus

Refinery runs in the Gulf Coast returning to the levels seen before Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Houston on August 25, but the scale and duration of refinery operations curtailment has been similar to the disruptions in the wake of Hurricanes Katrina in 2005 and Gustav and Ike in 2008, the EIA said on Thursday.

A little more than half of all U.S. refinery capacity is located in the Gulf Coast region, while Texas alone accounts for 31 percent of all U.S. refinery capacity, according to EIA data from January 2017.    

For the week that ended on October 20, Gulf Coast refinery runs averaged 8.8 million bpd, which was around 324,000 bpd higher than the previous five-year range for mid-October, EIA said.

Before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and Louisiana, refinery runs in the Gulf Coast had been running higher than the five-year average for most of this year.

At the end of May and early June, refinery runs in the whole of the U.S. were running at record rates, with a record high 17.7 million bpd for the week that ended on May 26.

“Weekly U.S. refinery runs have exceeded 17 million b/d only 24 times since EIA began publishing the data series in 1990, and all of those instances have occurred since July 2015,” EIA said in June.

During and after Hurricane Harvey, many refineries in the Gulf Coast either reduced runs or temporarily shut down. In the first week following the landfall, gross inputs to Gulf Coast refineries dropped by 3.2 million bpd, or by 34 percent, compared to the prior week. On the second week after Harvey made landfall, Gulf Coast refinery runs declined by another 263,000 bpd to 5.9 million bpd—the lowest weekly value since Hurricanes Gustav and Ike disrupted refinery operations in September 2008, according to EIA data.

Related: Canada’s Oil Output To Grow For Decades To Come

Gulf Coast refineries were increasing runs in late September and early October, before Hurricane Nate caused disruptions again in the week that ended on October 13.

“Overall, the magnitude and duration of Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Gulf Coast refinery runs has been similar to what happened following Hurricanes Katrina in 2005 and Gustav and Ike in 2008,” the EIA concluded.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition

Next Post

ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com