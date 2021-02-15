Hundreds Of Fuel Tanker Trucks Explode At Iran-Afghanistan Border

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 60.32 +0.85 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 63.32 +0.89 +1.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.035 +0.123 +4.22%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 59.92 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Urals 54 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.035 +0.123 +4.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 60.53 +0.20 +0.33%
Graph up Murban 4 days 60.85 +0.26 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 58.02 +0.60 +1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 61.80 +0.52 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 3 days 61.87 +0.44 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 47.86 +1.02 +2.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.84 -0.29 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 57.24 -0.44 -0.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 58.64 -0.44 -0.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 54.39 -0.29 -0.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.99 -0.44 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.09 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 61.26 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 52.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 64.63 -0.44 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 13 hours Inpeachment 2.0
  • 4 hours Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 2 mins Hell's Chance in a Snowball
  • 4 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 6 hours Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao (former Secretary Transportation) investigated by House for dealings with Chinese Communist Party to benefit her family's $1.2 Billion shipping company.
  • 23 mins Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 16 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 12 hours China Has the Winning Energy Policy Sell Green Stuff
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

The green energy industry has…

Does Biden Know What’s Best For Texas?

Does Biden Know What’s Best For Texas?

President Joe Biden has been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Hundreds Of Fuel Tanker Trucks Explode At Iran-Afghanistan Border

By Irina Slav - Feb 15, 2021, 8:30 AM CST

Several hundred fuel tanker trucks exploded at the Iranian-Afghan border this Saturday, injuring dozens of people and killing seven, The National reports, adding that the cause of the fire was as of yet unknown.

The fire that started the explosions broke out at the town of Islam Qala, some 120 km from the city of Herat in Afghanistan, where the tankers were parked after crossing the border from Iran.

“According to our estimate, around 500 vehicles were in the parking lot of the border and were damaged,” Yunus Qazizada, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment in Herat said, as quoted by The National. “Our initial figures show that around $40-50 million worth of equipment and goods are affected.”

The fire prompted Afghanistan to suspend its electricity imports from Iran, which left the city of Herat without power.

According to a report by Iran’s ISNA news agency, tanker drivers had said that more than 500 trucks carrying fuel and natural gas had burned, which also added that two of the explosions were so massive they could be seen from space.

Firefighters were still trying to put out the fire on Sunday, with local Afghan authorities concerned that forecasts of windy weather would fan the flames and make firefighters’ jobs harder, threatening other oil tankers parked in the vicinity.

A report by France 24 noted that many vehicles had fled the site of the explosion to Iran, which kept the border open, according to the country’s foreign ministry.

The AP notes that the road between the border town of Islam Qala and Herat is a dangerous area fraught with criminal gangs, including Talibans. It is also a key transport artery between Iran and its eastern neighbor, which is allowed to import oil, gas, and fuel from Iran despite U.S. sanctions.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Is China Headed To Peak Oil Demand?

Next Post

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL
Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move

Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move


Most Commented

Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen

 Alt text

Why Oil Companies Can’t Replace Oil Profits With Renewable Profits
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com