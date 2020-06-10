How Goldman Sachs Predicted The Biggest Oil Price Crash In History

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.14 -1.46 -3.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.45 -1.28 -3.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.773 -0.007 -0.39%
Graph up Mars US 7 hours 40.25 +0.61 +1.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph down Urals 1 day 40.55 -0.35 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.97 +0.09 +0.27%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.773 -0.007 -0.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 41.08 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up Murban 1 day 41.51 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 36.09 +0.27 +0.75%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 44.41 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 40.23 +0.44 +1.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 39.77 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 41.77 +0.54 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 28.71 +0.50 +1.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 35 mins 36.10 +0.66 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 35 mins 38.60 +0.66 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 35 mins 40.00 +0.66 +1.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 35 mins 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 35 mins 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Peace Sour 35 mins 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 35 mins 35.10 +0.66 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 35 mins 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.98 +0.41 +1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 29.75 +0.50 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 33.55 +0.66 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 37.50 +0.66 +1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.52 +0.75 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 10 hours Trump waves a Bible
  • 6 hours Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 3 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 9 hours 90% renewables in the grid by 2035
  • 57 mins "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 1 day Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 3 hours Copy Cat Protests
  • 1 day World War One was just a mild flu
  • 1 day Ground Zero
  • 1 day Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 5 hours Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move
  • 2 days George Floyd’s History

Breaking News:

How Goldman Sachs Predicted The Biggest Oil Price Crash In History

Why Oil Prices Didn’t Rally After The OPEC+ Extension

Why Oil Prices Didn’t Rally After The OPEC+ Extension

The extension of the OPEC+…

Global Oil Demand To Fall To Levels Not Seen Since 2014

Global Oil Demand To Fall To Levels Not Seen Since 2014

Crude oil demand this year…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

How Goldman Sachs Predicted The Biggest Oil Price Crash In History

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 10, 2020, 7:30 PM CDT

Goldman Sachs booked revenues of more than US$1 billion in its commodities division for the first five months of 2020—the investment bank’s best start to a year in commodities in a decade, mostly thanks to oil trades, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs was one of the most active banks in commodities before the 2008 financial crisis, but it has since shrunk its commodities division because of lackluster profits, higher costs, and stricter regulation regarding investment banks entering trades.  

Last year, Goldman Sachs was said to have further downsized its commodities division as revenues and profits were shrinking and competition from oil trading houses and oil majors rose.

This year, however, Goldman’s commodities division reaped the benefits of bets on an oil price decline after the price of oil collapsed in March and April due to the crashing demand and shrinking storage capacity around the world.

According to Bloomberg’s unnamed sources, most of Goldman’s US$1-billion-plus revenues in commodities came from the oil trading division overseen by Anthony Dewell based in London and Singapore-based Qin Xiao, who had correctly predicted and bet on the collapse in oil prices.

The high volatility and interest on oil bets and trading have generally benefited the Wall Street traders and banks this year.  

Related: Bulls Beware: A Dark Cloud Is Forming Over Oil Markets

In the first quarter of 2020, Goldman Sachs reported net revenues of US$2.97 billion in its Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC) division—the highest quarterly performance in five years, reflecting strong client activity in both intermediation and financing, the investment bank’s Q1 earnings results show

In its latest note to clients, Goldman Sachs said on Monday that the relief rally in oil may be coming to an end as oil market fundamentals are turning bearish once again and pointing to Brent Crude slipping back to $35 in the short term, because of still uncertain demand recovery and returning production from the U.S. and Libya.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

24 Percent Of U.S. Oil Production In The Gulf Of Mexico Is Still Offline

Next Post

24 Percent Of U.S. Oil Production In The Gulf Of Mexico Is Still Offline

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Electric Vehicle Charging
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com