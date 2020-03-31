How Coronavirus And An Assassination Could Transform Iran

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 20.20 -0.28 -1.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 26.35 -0.07 -0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.645 +0.005 +0.30%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 13.23 +2.64 +24.93%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 21.66 -2.60 -10.72%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 17.85 -1.75 -8.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.37 -2.64 -20.29%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.645 +0.005 +0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 23.13 -1.95 -7.78%
Graph down Murban 2 days 24.15 -2.18 -8.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 13.71 -1.22 -8.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 32.55 +0.67 +2.10%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 18.06 -2.86 -13.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.26 -1.77 -7.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 21.66 -2.60 -10.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 9.390 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 4.690 -1.420 -23.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 20.94 -1.42 -6.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 20.49 -1.42 -6.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 15.84 -1.42 -8.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 10.09 -1.42 -12.34%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 10.09 -1.42 -12.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 14.34 -1.42 -9.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 19.09 -1.42 -6.92%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 10.59 -1.42 -11.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 10.50 +0.25 +2.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 25.50 -1.23 -4.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 14.43 +0.39 +2.78%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.25 -1.50 -12.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.57 -1.42 -5.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 6 hours WE have a suicidal player in the energy industry
  • 11 hours Washington doctor removed from his post, over covid
  • 58 mins The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 4 hours Real Death Toll In CCP Virus May Be 12X Official Toll
  • 36 mins How to Create a Pandemic
  • 4 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 12 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 10 hours Shale Legs
  • 10 hours KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 22 mins Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 16 hours Trump eyes massive expulsion of suspected Chinese spies

Breaking News:

Traders Scramble To Be First In Line To Ditch Crude Oil

Why This Is Not The Right Time To Buy Energy Stocks

Why This Is Not The Right Time To Buy Energy Stocks

After a strong three-day rally,…

Not Even The $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Can Save Oil Markets

Not Even The $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Can Save Oil Markets

The Senate has finally reached…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Gregory R. Copley

Gregory R. Copley

Historian, author, and strategic analyst — and onetime industrialist — Gregory R. Copley, who was born in 1946, has for almost five decades worked at…

More Info

Share

Related News

How Coronavirus And An Assassination Could Transform Iran

By Gregory R. Copley - Mar 31, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT Iran

Iran has lacked viable, legitimate, and representative governance since February 1979. That has been demonstrated by its social and economic performance domestically. Its clerical Government has not been prepared to trust the population, and the population, as a result, has not trusted the Government.

Equally, however, external powers — friendly or unfriendly — have constrained Iran since 1979 from progressing as a normal member of the international community. This was a response to the behavior of the Iranian Government, but it was often counter-productive.

The current transformation of the international strategic and economic balance — resulting from the 2019-20 COVID-19 crisis and the attendant global “fear pandemic” — has taken the outlook for Iran into a new arena. The COVID-19 crisis management by the clerical Government was seen as so inept that the remaining trust levels in government by the public appeared to have evaporated.

The one “man on horseback”, who appeared to be able to galvanize a sense of national pride and direction — Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani — was killed in his war against the US, and governmental behavior since his death on January 2, 2020, has been haphazard and domestically divisive.

US thoughts on possibly taking advantage of the internal disarray in Iran included the announcement on March 20, 2020, that the US Navy had deployed two supercarrier strike groups — around USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and USS Harry S. Truman — with unspecified purpose. That deployment seems destined, if escalated, only to galvanize the support of a reluctant Iranian population around the failed clerical Administration.

Related: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Texas Oil?

Iranians consistently rally around their government when a foreign threat appears.

The US, Iran, and others have failed to learn that repeating failed policies does not improve the chances of their success.

In viewing Iran’s prospects, it is essential to understand that most policies by and toward Iran for more than four decades have been poorly-conceived and counter-productive.

The exceptions are that:

- (a) The policies of the ruling clerics of Iran have been geared solely to the preservation of their power, and these have worked; and

- (b) The policies of Iraq (1980s), Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (supported by the US) have been designed to cause, lead, or demand an international isolation of Iran, and these have partially worked.

Neither of those policy streams has benefited the Iranian public nor the international community.

It could be argued that both of those draconian policies — of preservation of power domestically, and international containment — did provide an opportunity for Russia (after 1990) and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to gain some traction in the region because they kept the US and the West generally at bay. So there have been limited benefits for Moscow and Beijing, the most notable being the avoidance of an opportunity for a reassertion of Western influence.

There is no evidence that, since the departure of the Shah from Iran in early 1979, Saudi Arabia’s security has benefited from the failure to develop a viable modus vivendi with Iran.

The global economic breakdown into what, at least for a brief period, will be a depression will have a profound impact on Iran. Of primary initial importance will be the contraction of demand for Iranian oil and gas from the PRC and Japan, not just in terms of volume, but in terms of price. Allies (a term which needs to be qualified) Russia, Turkey, and Qatar (and to some extent Iraq and Syria) can do little for Iran at this time, particularly in the critical area of need: food supply.

Absent an improvement in food supply, all domestic political crises will be exacerbated, particularly in light of the Government’s poor response to the COVID-19 contagion which resulted from the clerical Government accepting PRC pressure to sustain unfettered air links between the two countries, thus exposing Iran to a higher-than-necessary level of risk to COVID-19.

By March 30, 2020, the Government acknowledged that COVID-19 deaths were 2,757 out of a confirmed caseload of 41,495. In fact, the contagion rate in Iran at that point was an absolute unknown, and was clearly much higher than official “confirmed cases”, and the death toll was also much higher. The lack of a clear understanding of the dimension of the health threat further exacerbated public mistrust in the Government.

Related: An Oilman’s Plea To President Trump

Iran’s porous border with Turkey may well have contributed to the situation in that country where informed estimates of contagion were that some 60 percent of the Turkish population had contracted COVID-19.

Iranian Pres. Hasan Rouhani made the case on March 29, 2020, that sustained US economic sanctions against Iran were to blame for Iran’s situation. In fact, while the sanctions may have inhibited the Government’s late-starting attempts to respond to the epidemic, the cause of the high-rate initial contagion was entirely due to the Government’s submission to PRC demands for constant, open travel from affected PRC areas to Iran.

What, then, is to happen to Iran, and what should or could the Western response be to the changing situation?

- Iran’s Government is reaching a watershed in its ability to impose further constraints on public discontent, but, equally, the internal opposition lacks cohesion, energy, and resources. A military-led solution may occur if, for example, Supreme Leader Ali Hoseini Khamene‘i relinquishes power or dies.

- The US must decide whether, at this historical point, it wants to devote increasingly limited resources to supporting the domestic opposition as part of a strategy to constrain the PRC. Washington first must understand Iran, which it arguably has not understood since Pres. Richard Nixon (1969-74), the last US President to balance Iran and Saudi Arabia.

As with all good battlefield sieges, the besieger must offer hope to the besieged. For Iran, hope must be in the restoration of its historical civilizational glory.

By GIS/Defense & Foreign Affairs Staff

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

How Russia Is Shedding Its Venezuelan Assets

Next Post

Oil Major Faces $800 Million In Write Downs As Price War Escalates

Gregory R. Copley

Gregory R. Copley

Historian, author, and strategic analyst — and onetime industrialist — Gregory R. Copley, who was born in 1946, has for almost five decades worked at…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com