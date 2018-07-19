Houthis Say They Targeted Aramco Refinery In Riyadh With Drone

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 12 mins 67.93 -0.31 -0.45%
Brent Crude 12 mins 72.38 -0.20 -0.28%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.737 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 4 hours 69.22 +2.16 +3.22%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.38 -1.52 -2.11%
Urals 2 days 67.83 -3.68 -5.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.16 +0.48 +0.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.16 +0.48 +0.69%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.41 +1.28 +1.77%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.99 +0.13 +0.20%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.737 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 69.98 +0.75 +1.08%
Murban 21 hours 72.77 +0.59 +0.82%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 68.44 +1.34 +2.00%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.25 -0.50 -0.70%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 72.53 +1.40 +1.97%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.41 +1.28 +1.77%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.41 +1.28 +1.77%
Girassol 21 hours 72.86 +1.43 +2.00%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.38 -1.52 -2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.50 +0.59 +1.18%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.45 +0.59 +0.91%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.05 +0.59 +0.87%
Sweet Crude 2 days 62.90 +0.59 +0.95%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.05 +0.59 +1.01%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.05 +0.59 +1.01%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.80 +0.59 +0.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.75 +0.59 +0.87%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.05 +0.59 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.16 +0.48 +0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.25 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 2 days 59.00 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.42 -0.03 -0.04%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.71 +0.68 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.66 +0.68 +1.03%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.66 +0.68 +1.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.21 +0.68 +1.05%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 +0.75 +1.29%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.27 +0.68 +0.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 minutes Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 12 minutes Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 19 minutes Can US sue OPEC?
  • 8 hours Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 3 hours US disavows carbon tax
  • 1 day 67.50 was the low for now, $70 - $76+ back in play
  • 8 hours FBI Director: Russia Continues to Sow Discord In The U.S.
  • 1 day Trudeau Shuffles Cabinet, Seeks To Reduce Reliance On U.S.
  • 7 hours Britain Has Identified Russians Suspected Of Skripal Nerve Attack?
  • 9 hours Where 3 Million Electric Vehicle Batteries Will Go When They Retire?
  • 3 hours What's wrong with SA oil consumption?
  • 1 day Daimler and BMW Will Beat Tesla in EV Race
  • 1 day Google, Hit With Record $5 billion EU Antitrust fine, To Appeal
  • 1 hour Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 1 day Chartist predicting a $1 fall, after WTI drops $10
  • 9 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran

Breaking News:

Houthis Say They Targeted Aramco Refinery In Riyadh With Drone

The Last Oil & Gas Frontier Is Facing Major Challenges

The Last Oil & Gas Frontier Is Facing Major Challenges

Papua New Guinea is one…

This Year, Everyone Will Love Uranium

This Year, Everyone Will Love Uranium

Utilities have been buying uranium…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Houthis Say They Targeted Aramco Refinery In Riyadh With Drone

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 19, 2018, 9:00 PM CDT Aramco

The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen say that they targeted Saudi Aramco’s refinery in the Saudi capital Riyadh with a long-range drone on Wednesday, Houthi-run media outlet Almasirah reported.

Early on Thursday local time, the same outlet quoted a spokesman of the Houthis as saying that the “new long range Drone, Sammad 2, that targeted Aramco in Riyadh is a successful and qualitative experience.”

Saudi Aramco said on Twitter on Wednesday that “Saudi Aramco fire protection crews and Civil Defense have successfully controlled a minor fire due to an operational incident at the Riyadh Refinery today. No personnel are injured and no impact on operations.”

On Thursday, the Houthi-affiliated outlet Almasirah reported that the Yemeni movement fired a ballistic missile at the Jizan airport in Saudi Arabia.

In recent months, Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia have intensified, as has the antagonism between the two archrivals and leaders of the proxy war in Yemen—Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Last month, Saudi state television reported that Saudi Arabia had intercepted a ballistic missile that the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels claimed to have fired at an Aramco facility.

At the time, Almasirah reported that the rebels in Yemen fired a ballistic missile at Aramco in Asir, days after they had fired a similar missile targeting the Saudi Air Force base in the area.

Aramco’s facilities are operating normally and are safe, an official at the Saudi oil giant told Reuters, after the first reports of the Houthi missile attack in June emerged.

In one of the previous ballistic missile attacks on Aramco from Yemen, a missile was fired in May at an Aramco facility in the Jizan province, the latest in a string of escalating tensions between the Houthis and the Kingdom. A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition said that Saudi air defense forces had tracked the missile as it landed in the middle of an uninhabited desert.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Sudan, South Sudan Deploy Joint Forces To Protect Oil Fields

Next Post

Sudan, South Sudan Deploy Joint Forces To Protect Oil Fields

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com