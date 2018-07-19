Sudan, South Sudan Deploy Joint Forces To Protect Oil Fields

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 12 mins 67.93 -0.31 -0.45%
Brent Crude 12 mins 72.38 -0.20 -0.28%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.737 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 4 hours 69.22 +2.16 +3.22%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.38 -1.52 -2.11%
Urals 2 days 67.83 -3.68 -5.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.16 +0.48 +0.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.16 +0.48 +0.69%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.41 +1.28 +1.77%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.99 +0.13 +0.20%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.737 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 69.98 +0.75 +1.08%
Murban 21 hours 72.77 +0.59 +0.82%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 68.44 +1.34 +2.00%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.25 -0.50 -0.70%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 72.53 +1.40 +1.97%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.41 +1.28 +1.77%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.41 +1.28 +1.77%
Girassol 21 hours 72.86 +1.43 +2.00%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.38 -1.52 -2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.50 +0.59 +1.18%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.45 +0.59 +0.91%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.05 +0.59 +0.87%
Sweet Crude 2 days 62.90 +0.59 +0.95%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.05 +0.59 +1.01%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.05 +0.59 +1.01%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.80 +0.59 +0.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.75 +0.59 +0.87%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.05 +0.59 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.16 +0.48 +0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.25 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 2 days 59.00 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.42 -0.03 -0.04%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.71 +0.68 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.66 +0.68 +1.03%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.66 +0.68 +1.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.21 +0.68 +1.05%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 +0.75 +1.29%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.27 +0.68 +0.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 minutes Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 12 minutes Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 19 minutes Can US sue OPEC?
  • 8 hours Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 3 hours US disavows carbon tax
  • 1 day 67.50 was the low for now, $70 - $76+ back in play
  • 8 hours FBI Director: Russia Continues to Sow Discord In The U.S.
  • 1 day Trudeau Shuffles Cabinet, Seeks To Reduce Reliance On U.S.
  • 7 hours Britain Has Identified Russians Suspected Of Skripal Nerve Attack?
  • 9 hours Where 3 Million Electric Vehicle Batteries Will Go When They Retire?
  • 3 hours What's wrong with SA oil consumption?
  • 1 day Daimler and BMW Will Beat Tesla in EV Race
  • 1 day Google, Hit With Record $5 billion EU Antitrust fine, To Appeal
  • 1 hour Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 1 day Chartist predicting a $1 fall, after WTI drops $10
  • 9 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran

Breaking News:

Houthis Say They Targeted Aramco Refinery In Riyadh With Drone

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

The peak oil debate has…

A Long-Term Play In Oil Markets

A Long-Term Play In Oil Markets

The recent drop in oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Sudan, South Sudan Deploy Joint Forces To Protect Oil Fields

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 19, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT South Sudan army

South Sudan and Sudan have deployed a joint military force along their border to protect oil fields and pipelines from criminal activity, South Sudan’s Minister of Petroleum Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth was quoted as saying on Thursday.

South Sudan broke from Sudan in 2011 and took with it around 350,000 bpd in oil production. After South Sudan’s secession from Sudan, the two countries have been mutually dependent on oil revenues, because the south has 75 percent of the oil reserves, while the north has the only current transport route for the oil to international markets.

But then civil war in South Sudan broke out in 2013 that further complicated oil production. And the oil price crash the following year additionally affected oil income for the ravaged economies of both countries.

South Sudan’s civil war has been funded by oil revenues, according to The Sentry, an investigative initiative co-founded by George Clooney.

Sudan and South Sudan were expected to discuss plans to recover oil infrastructure and production last month when South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir visited Sudan’s capital Khartoum for a new round of talks with rebel leader Riek Machar. The South Sudan civil war started in 2013 following a dispute between Kiir and his former vice president Riek Machar.

Earlier in June, Sudan and South Sudan agreed to jointly repair oil infrastructure that was damaged during the bloody civil war that resulted in the split in 2011.

At the end of June, the warring factions in South Sudan signed the so-called Khartoum Declaration of Agreement, in which the parties to the South Sudan conflict declared a permanent ceasefire and the ministers of Sudan and South Sudan explored ways to rehabilitate the oil sector in South Sudan.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir said on Wednesday that he was ready to accept a peace deal to end the civil war and form an inclusive new government.

“People talk about exclusivity, nobody is to be left out of the government. I accept it,” Reuters quoted Kiir as saying.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads for Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Citgo CEO’s U.S. Visa Revoked In Latest Blow To Venezuela

Next Post

Citgo CEO’s U.S. Visa Revoked In Latest Blow To Venezuela

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com