Ageing Coal Plants Pave the Way for Renewable Revolution

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 82.34 +0.77 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.79 +0.72 +0.85%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.10 +0.77 +0.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.736 -0.173 -5.95%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.500 +0.017 +0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.54 +0.52 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 230 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.500 +0.017 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.76 +0.91 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.52 +1.03 +1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.20 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Basra Light 934 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.74 +0.43 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.54 +0.52 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.54 +0.52 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.03 +0.23 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 387 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 67.51 +0.99 +1.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.86 +0.99 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.11 +0.99 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.21 +0.99 +1.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 73.91 +0.99 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 73.91 +0.99 +1.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.96 +0.99 +1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 83.91 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 74.31 +0.99 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 22 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 22 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Brent Closes in on $86 Further Buoyed by Jobs Data

Debate Rages Over Global Oil Demand

Debate Rages Over Global Oil Demand

Easing inflation has boosted bullish…

Funding the Global Energy Transition Remains a Major Challenge

Funding the Global Energy Transition Remains a Major Challenge

The cost of the global…

The Caribbean Energy Industry Is Undergoing a Major Transformation

The Caribbean Energy Industry Is Undergoing a Major Transformation

The Caribbean is undergoing a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Ageing Coal Plants Pave the Way for Renewable Revolution

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 20, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Solar power profitability revolutionizes coal-to-clean energy transition in emerging economies.
  • Decommissioning and green-ifying newer coal plants requires alternative financing strategies.
  • Coordinated policy efforts and recommitment to climate financing are crucial for a just transition away from coal.
Solar

New research from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) shows that over 800 coal-fired power plants could be profitably replaced by solar power in emerging economies starting at the end of this decade. This is both a surprising and hopeful finding, as the lack of affordability of such a transition has long been one of the key hurdles standing between the world and a 1.5ºC cap on global warming. 

Phasing out coal is one of the most critical and urgent steps for combating climate change. But while transitioning away from coal is broadly recognized as an international priority, just one tenth of currently operational coal plants are slated to be decommissioned by 2030. This is, in large part, due to the fact that developing economies often cannot afford such a transition and have other, more immediately pressing political and economic priorities.

At present, coal represents 35% of the global power supply. And for many countries, it is a critical source of reliable and affordable energy at a time when many emerging economies are trying to expand their grids. Worldwide, around 774 million still live without electricity, and coal is seen by many developing countries as a key resource to fill that gap. “Deprived of coal as a major source of energy, developing countries could find it virtually impossible to improve their quality of life in any significant way,” Politico recently reported

It is the developing world, however, that also stands to suffer the most from climate change. It’s a cruel irony – the global South is choking on the fumes of the North’s industrialization and economic enrichment, but cannot have the luxury of enriching their own economies in the same way. Instead, these nations will have to leap-frog over the typical next step of expanded fossil fuel consumption and straight into clean energy innovation. And it’s not going to be easy. 

While profitably converting 800 coal plants into clean energy production plants is a hugely promising step in the right direction, it’s just a drop in the bucket compared to the kind of large-scale transition the developing world needs to stay within any feasible pathway to achieving global climate goals. "The key problem here is a lack of a pipeline of well defined, contracted, bankable coal-to-clean transactions," said Paul Jacobson, lead author of the IEEFA report.

Most of the 800 plants identified by the IEEFA are more than 30 years old, and are therefore largely debt-free and aged out of lengthy and binding power-purchase agreements. In combination with rising profit gaps for renewable energies and especially solar energy, this means they could be decommissioned and transitioned all while making economic gains. 

These conditions, however, are true of very few coal-fired power plants around the world. Finding alternative ways to finance the decommissioning and green-ification of newer coal plants will be critical to achieving climate goals without compromising energy security, economic gains, and human development. Richer countries have long promised to help poorer countries fund their clean energy transitions, a dynamic known as ‘climate financing.’ But they have never made good on those promises, and emerging economies have been left searching for other options.

The fact that solar energy profitability has made such considerable gains that some coal plants are now worth decommissioning on the grounds of the bottom line alone is hugely encouraging. But that alone is not enough to kick coal into terminal decline. Coordinated policy efforts and a recommitment to climate financing will be key to making sure that the decommissioning of these first 800 plants is not just a fluke, but the beginning of a just transition away from coal. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale
Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture
China's No Limits Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble
Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com