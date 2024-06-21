Copper Market Rally Loses Steam as Demand Fails to Keep Up

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.57 -0.72 -0.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.05 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.56 -0.53 -0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.699 -0.042 -1.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.508 +0.007 +0.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 23 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 23 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%
Chart Mars US 231 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.508 +0.007 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.00 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.78 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.17 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 935 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.88 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.47 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.08 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 388 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 68.09 +0.58 +0.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.44 +0.58 +0.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.69 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 77.79 +0.58 +0.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 77.54 +0.58 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 84.49 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 74.89 +0.58 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 23 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.80 +1.24 +1.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.62 +1.00 +1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 76.20 +1.24 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

India's Oil Imports Surge: Russia Hits Record High, Saudi Arabia Drops

BHP-Anglo Debacle Shines Spotlight on Copper Scarcity

BHP-Anglo Debacle Shines Spotlight on Copper Scarcity

There are growing concerns about…

U.S. Automakers Race to Offset the Rise in Copper Prices

U.S. Automakers Race to Offset the Rise in Copper Prices

High copper prices pose significant…

China’s Secret Weapon in the Global Copper War

China’s Secret Weapon in the Global Copper War

China's strategic use of copper…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Copper Market Rally Loses Steam as Demand Fails to Keep Up

By Metal Miner - Jun 21, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Copper prices experienced a sharp correction in June, erasing all of May's gains and some of April's.
  • Speculative buying drove copper prices to a record high in May, but demand failed to keep up, leading to a reversal.
  • Bearish demand signals, such as negative Yangshan premium and rising LME inventories, suggest that copper markets may need more time to find a new bottom.
Copper

Via Metal Miner

Overall, the Copper Monthly Metals Index (MMI) rose 3.48% from May to June.

A short squeeze helped the price of copper peak at a new all-time high in late May, followed by a sharp downside correction. This resulted in an overall 3.7% rise from the close of April. CME copper prices then continued to retrace during the first half of June, wiping out all of May’s gains as they continued searching for a new bottom. Copper markets are constantly shifting. Get all of the latest updates on what you should anticipate in future copper prices with MetalMiner’s weekly newsletter.

Copper MMI, June 2024

Speculative Copper Rally Unravels

Last month, MetalMiner warned that the copper price uptrend appeared unsustainable and doomed for a correction. While the speculative frenzy offered enough momentum for CME copper prices to rise over 38% from their mid-February low to their late-May high, investors soon had to grapple with the reality of the current market: demand was not ready… yet. 

By June 18, copper prices had fallen 12.46% from their peak almost one month ago as investors began to pull back from a rally that climbed too far too fast. Both CME and LME Commitment of Traders data showed investment funds began to pull back long positions by late May, a trend which remained ongoing as of mid-June.

Tepid Demand Impacting the Price of Copper

While copper prices embarked on a mostly straight climb up throughout most of Q2, their journey boasted unwavering red flags in the form of demand signals. The Lunar New Year in China saw a strong seasonal rebuild of SHFE inventories, which left them at their highest level since 2020. Meanwhile, the Yanshan Copper premium, a proxy for Chinese demand conditions, plummeted as copper prices surged. By mid-May, the premium fell into negative territory as Chinese buyers balked at eye-wateringly high copper prices. Little had changed as of mid-June, as the premium had yet to emerge from the below-zero threshold.

Meanwhile, LME copper prices offered no indication of strong demand conditions either. For instance, primary three-month copper prices held a historically high premium over primary cash prices. The wide contango suggested a well-supplied market, not one with demand conditions driving prices higher. On average, futures carry a nearly $14 per metric ton premium over spot prices, far beneath the current $138 per metric ton premium. 

CME prices appeared narrowly backwardated, suggesting stronger demand conditions. However, U.S. demand alone would prove unable to outweigh the larger global market. The widening arbitrage of LME and CME prices over SHFE prices eventually began to shift trade flows toward Western exchanges. LME Country of Origin data showed that the supply of copper in China nearly doubled from April to May. By mid-June, LME inventories hit their highest level since February 2024 amid an ongoing rebuild.

Markets Seek New Bottom for Copper Prices

By mid-June, the ongoing downside correction for copper prices ate away all of May’s gains and some of April’s as markets searched for a new bottom. The most bullish voices in the market suggest the current retracement will prove short-lived before the bull market returns. Others warn that prices could return to their Q1 range in the coming months.

While long-term fundamentals offer considerable allure to the copper market, bearish demand signals remained as Q2 neared its close. The negative Yangshan premium in China, rising LME inventories and historically wide LME contango suggest little has changed within market conditions since prices found their peak. Although electrification and renewable efforts appear poised to hurtle the market into a deficit in the coming years, that deficit has not arrived yet. For now, economic headwinds continue to plague demand conditions. 

Meanwhile, U.S. steel prices skipped the uptrend witnessed across base metals throughout Q2. HRC prices have remained within an ongoing downtrend since the start of 2024, and now sit at their lowest level since October 2023. Meanwhile, domestic steel markets have started to report worsening demand as sticky inflation and delayed rate cuts by the Federal Reserve continued to pressure consumers and manufacturers. May marked the second consecutive month of contraction for the ISM Manufacturing PMI following a short-lived return growth in March. 

Source: MetalMiner Insights, Chart & Correlation Analysis Tool

Domestic steel prices may prove a leading indicator for copper prices in the coming months. U.S. HRC prices boast a nearly 77% correlation to LME and CME copper prices, which suggests that the markets often echo one another. Bearish steel prices combined with reports of an increasingly challenged domestic market indicate a slowdown in the U.S., particularly as the impact of quantitative tightening efforts from the Federal Reserve over recent years compound. The U.S. proved more resilient than other markets over the past few years, which offered support to metal prices despite recessions in places like Europe. Should U.S. demand continue to erode, it could spell trouble for copper prices in the short term.

MetalMiner’s MMI report includes monthly copper price reports and is suitable for use as an economic indicator for contracting, price forecasting and predictive copper analytics. Sign up here.

Long-Term Copper Supply Deficit Remains on the Horizon

While copper prices remain in an ongoing correction, the long-term outlook appears unequivocally bullish. For years, warnings plagued the market that near-term copper supply could not support the ongoing global energy transition under its current parameters. Net-zero targets, which countries seemingly intend to reach through EVs, solar panels, and wind towers, would require a substantial amount of copper that cannot become available under the defined timeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Combined with eroding ore quality and the long development prices for new mines, electrification efforts will inevitably force the market into a deficit, resulting in higher prices and canceled projects. After all, nothing kills high prices like high prices.

A recent study from the University of Michigan and Cornell University similarly demonstrated the unrealistic path ahead. Adam Simon, U of M professor of earth and environmental studies, noted, “We show in the paper that the amount of copper needed is impossible for mining companies to produce.” Adding the emerging demand for data centers, which also require considerable amounts of copper for construction and power requirements, the copper market will force a global reconsideration of the current renewable strategy.

EV Transition Fueling Copper Demand

The transition toward EVs appears to be a large part of the problem. According to Simon, “Just to meet business-as-usual trends, 115% more copper must be mined in the next 30 years than has been mined historically until now. To electrify the global vehicle fleet requires bringing into production 55% more new mines than would otherwise be needed.” Therefore, it may prove a relief that the U.S. EV market remains challenged even amid considerable subsidies. The study also suggested that promoting hybrid electric vehicles would help mitigate supply constraints. While hybrids require more copper than ICE vehicles, it is less than the amount required by EVs. 

As copper prices retreat, the long-term bull narrative remains intact. This will inevitably help prices find a bottom, although that may take months. The momentum and market sentiment behind the roughly 3-month uptrend proved incredibly strong. This, at the very least, suggests that when demand finally catches up, investors will likely be quick to pile on long bets once again. This will help fuel a strong rally in copper prices and base metals alike.

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Secret Weapon in the Global Copper War
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale
80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture
China's No Limits Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble
Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com