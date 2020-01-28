Hess Raises 2020 Capex To $3B To Develop Bakken, Guyana

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.75 +0.27 +0.50%
Brent Crude 1 hour 58.81 +0.23 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.914 +0.006 +0.31%
Mars US 2 hours 54.13 +0.09 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.98 -0.54 -0.86%
Urals 18 hours 55.70 -1.45 -2.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Bonny Light 18 hours 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.80 -1.29 -2.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.914 +0.006 +0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 58.90 -3.54 -5.67%
Murban 18 hours 60.48 -3.41 -5.34%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 48.71 +0.78 +1.63%
Basra Light 18 hours 63.47 -1.89 -2.89%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 61.24 +1.06 +1.76%
Bonny Light 18 hours 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Bonny Light 18 hours 60.11 +0.92 +1.55%
Girassol 18 hours 61.04 +0.61 +1.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.98 -0.54 -0.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 30.64 -1.05 -3.31%
Canadian Condensate 2 hours 51.54 -1.05 -2.00%
Premium Synthetic 17 hours 53.54 -1.05 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 45.74 -1.05 -2.24%
Peace Sour 2 hours 41.14 -1.05 -2.49%
Peace Sour 2 hours 41.14 -1.05 -2.49%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 45.14 -1.05 -2.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 49.64 -1.05 -2.07%
Central Alberta 2 hours 41.14 -1.05 -2.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.34 -1.00 -1.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 18 hours 43.75 +0.25 +0.57%
ANS West Coast 2 days 60.91 -1.25 -2.01%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.43 +0.34 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.38 +0.34 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.38 +0.34 +0.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 50.00 +0.25 +0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 -1.00 -2.25%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.37 -1.05 -1.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 1 hour Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 2 hours Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 1 day Governments that wasted massive windfalls
  • 13 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 4 hours Yesterday POLEXIT started (Poles do not want to leave EU, but Poland made the decisive step towards becoming dictatorship, in breach of accession treaty)
  • 1 day Here is Why People Lose Money Trading Natural Gas
  • 1 day We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 5 hours Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 19 hours Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 1 day Let’s take a Historical walk around the Rig
  • 1 day US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

The Hottest Energy Conflict Right Now

The Hottest Energy Conflict Right Now

Belarus has just bought two…

Bankruptcies In U.S., Canadian Oil Jump 50% In 2019

Bankruptcies In U.S., Canadian Oil Jump 50% In 2019

Bankruptcies among U.S. and Canadian…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Hess Raises 2020 Capex To $3B To Develop Bakken, Guyana

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 28, 2020, 2:00 PM CST Guyana offshore

U.S. oil producer Hess Corporation said on Tuesday it expects to allocate US$3 billion for production, development, and exploration in 2020, focusing on high-return investments in the Bakken shale play and offshore Guyana.

Hess Corporation is boosting this year’s capital and exploratory budget from the 2019 E&P capital and exploratory expenditures of US$2.7 billion, as expected at the end of Q3 2019.  

More than 80 percent of Hess’s capital and exploratory budget for 2020 will go for increased production and development of the corporation’s production in the Bakken in North Dakota and offshore Guyana, where Hess is a minority partner of ExxonMobil in the first development of the Latin American country’s oil resources.

Hess expects its net production to average between 330,000 and 335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) this year, excluding Libya operations. Net production in the Bakken is seen averaging 180,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020.

“In the Bakken, we plan to maintain a six rig program through the year, which is expected to result in our net production growing to approximately 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2020,” chief operating officer Greg Hill said in a statement.

Offshore Guyana, Hess will focus on the Liza Phase 2 development, the front end engineering design (FEED) work to develop the nearby Payara oilfield, and on exploration. Hess plans to explore for resources in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, too, Hill noted.

Just yesterday, Exxon and Hess said they had revised upward the estimate of recoverable resources offshore Guyana by 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent to 8 billion oil-equivalent barrels, also announcing the 16th oil discovery on the Stabroek Block.

“We also continue to see multibillion barrels of additional exploration potential remaining,” said John Hess, chief executive of Hess, which holds 30 percent in the Stabroek Block, where Exxon is the operator.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Giant Lukoil Plans $100B Investment Over Ten Years

Next Post

Exxon Signs Deals With Egypt For Oil, Gas Exploration in East Mediterranean

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

 Libya’s NOC Confirms It Virtually Lost All Of Its Oil Production

Libya’s NOC Confirms It Virtually Lost All Of Its Oil Production


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com