Here's Why Global Oil Demand Slumped This Spring

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 17 mins 110.5 +0.98 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 5 hours 114.1 +1.01 +0.89%
Graph up Murban Crude 5 hours 113.6 +1.10 +0.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.719 -0.225 -3.24%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 3.846 +0.053 +1.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 119.3 -3.77 -3.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%
Chart Mars US 55 mins 102.8 -7.98 -7.20%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 3.846 +0.053 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 116.0 +1.13 +0.98%
Graph up Murban 4 days 119.6 +1.35 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 111.0 -3.76 -3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 203 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 118.4 -3.79 -3.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 119.3 -3.77 -3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 119.3 -3.77 -3.06%
Chart Girassol 4 days 117.5 -3.76 -3.10%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 101.2 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 117.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 115.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 113.6 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 112.8 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 116.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 111.0 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 106.0 -8.00 -7.02%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 103.5 -8.03 -7.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 107.5 -8.03 -6.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 107.5 -8.03 -6.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 106.0 -8.00 -7.02%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 115.5 -9.02 -7.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 2 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 5 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 12 hours ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Europe’s Refineries Increase Russian Crude Purchases

Copper Markets On Edge As Chile Adopts New Constitution

Copper Markets On Edge As Chile Adopts New Constitution

Copper prices have most traded…

California Can’t Kick Its Fossil Fuel Addiction

California Can’t Kick Its Fossil Fuel Addiction

While California has worked hard…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Here's Why Global Oil Demand Slumped This Spring

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 20, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

World oil demand dropped in April to 97 percent of the 2019 level as demand in Asia weakened, according to data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) cited by Reuters.

Weaker oil demand in China amid weeks-long strict lockdowns in Shanghai spooked the oil market in April and most of May as the Chinese “zero COVID” policy resulted in mass testing and lockdowns in the Chinese financial center that is home to 26 million residents. 

Global commercial oil stocks increased in April after months of continuous falls, but they were still below the five-year average for this time of the year. 

Following nearly two years of declines, observed global oil stocks increased by 77 million barrels in April, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest Oil Market Report last week. OECD industry stocks also rose, by 42.5 million barrels, or 1.42 million bpd, in April, helped by government stock releases of nearly 1 million bpd. However, OECD industry stocks were 290.3 million barrels below the 2017-2021 average, the IEA said. According to preliminary data for May, total OECD stocks increased by 6 million barrels last month, the agency added. 

Still, the IEA expects in its first outlook for 2023 that oil demand will accelerate next year, with global demand averaging a record 101.6 million barrels per day (bpd) and exceeding pre-COVID levels. 

“While higher prices and a weaker economic outlook are moderating consumption increases, a resurgent China will drive gains next year, with growth accelerating from 1.8 mb/d in 2022 to 2.2 mb/d in 2023,” the IEA said in its closely-watched Oil Market Report for June. 

Next year, global oil supply may even struggle to catch up with demand, the agency said, as sanctions on Russia would curtail more supply when they officially enter into force at the end of this year. 

“Global oil supply may struggle to keep pace with demand next year, as tighter sanctions force Russia to shut in more wells and a number of producers bump up against capacity constraints,” the IEA said last week. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ecuador Halts All OIl Operations Amid Escalating Protests

Next Post

Iraq Wants To Buy Exxon’s Stake In Key Oil Field

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch


Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

 Alt text

Biden Could Tap Diesel Reserve In A Bid To Ease Fuel Crunch

 Alt text

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

 Alt text

Germany Expects Oil Embargo Decision This Week
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com