Guyana Investigates Oil Block Leases Controlled By Exxon

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 50 mins 57.91 -3.51 -5.71%
Brent Crude 15 mins 67.76 -3.23 -4.55%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.592 +0.033 +1.29%
Mars US 23 hours 66.22 -1.76 -2.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.03 -0.68 -0.95%
Urals 17 hours 66.78 -2.52 -3.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.92 -1.55 -2.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.92 -1.55 -2.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.24 -1.03 -1.41%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.81 -1.27 -1.98%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.592 +0.033 +1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.16 -0.58 -0.81%
Murban 2 days 72.45 -0.29 -0.40%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.07 -1.04 -1.60%
Basra Light 2 days 72.11 -1.50 -2.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.67 -0.51 -0.71%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.24 -1.03 -1.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.24 -1.03 -1.41%
Girassol 2 days 71.83 -1.02 -1.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.03 -0.68 -0.95%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.21 -3.51 -8.22%
Western Canadian Select 5 mins 43.92 -1.71 -3.75%
Canadian Condensate 90 days 58.17 -1.71 -2.86%
Premium Synthetic 5 mins 61.87 -1.71 -2.69%
Sweet Crude 5 mins 53.92 -1.71 -3.07%
Peace Sour 5 mins 51.17 -1.71 -3.23%
Peace Sour 5 mins 51.17 -1.71 -3.23%
Light Sour Blend 5 mins 56.42 -1.71 -2.94%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 59.22 -1.71 -2.81%
Central Alberta 5 mins 52.92 -1.71 -3.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.92 -1.55 -2.17%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 17 hours 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.58 -0.11 -0.15%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.86 -3.51 -6.34%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.07 -1.57 -2.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 14 minutes Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 12 mins Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 9 hours Prosecutors Fine Bosch 90 Million Euros For Emissions Cheating Role
  • 6 hours Evil Awakens: Fascist Symbols And Rhetoric On Rise In Italian EU Vote
  • 9 hours Apple Boycott in China
  • 1 hour Trump needs to educate US companies and citizens on Chinese Communist Party and People's Liberation Army. This is real ECONOMIC WARFARE. To understand Chinese warfare read General Sun Tzu's "Art of War" . . . written 500 B.C.
  • 31 mins Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry
  • 4 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 8 hours California's Oil Industry Collapses Despite Shale Boom
  • 4 days Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 16 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 7 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 5 hours Trump bogged down in Mideast quagmire. US spent $Trillions, lost Thousands of lives, and lost goodwill. FOR WHAT? US interests ? WHAT INTEREST ? . . . . China greatest threat next 50 years.
  • 7 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub

Breaking News:

Environmentalists In Texas To Sue Valero Energy For Air Pollution

Red Flag For Oil Markets: Asian Refining Margins Plunge To 16-Year Low

Red Flag For Oil Markets: Asian Refining Margins Plunge To 16-Year Low

Asian cracks spreads have fallen…

Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner

Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner

Bank of America Merill Lynch…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Guyana Investigates Oil Block Leases Controlled By Exxon

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 23, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Guyana

The world’s newest offshore hotspot, Guyana, is in the early stages of a probe into how oil exploration rights were awarded for oil blocks that are currently controlled by ExxonMobil and Tullow Oil, Clive Thomas, director of Guyana’s State Assets Recovery Agency, told Bloomberg in an interview published this week.

Neither Exxon nor Tullow Oil are targets of the investigation. The two companies are not accused of any misconduct either. They are operators of the oil blocks which will be included in the scope of the investigation as the current administration in Guyana is looking to assess the procedures under which the oil blocks had been awarded.  

The Stabroek, Kaieteur, Canje, and Orinduik blocks will be part of the investigation. Exxon is operator of Stabroek, Kaieteur, Canje, while Tullow Oil operates the Orinduik block.

“We’re building up a case. This is an area of investigation into how the blocks were allocated and the decisions that were made,” Thomas told Bloomberg.

The little known South American country bordering Venezuela has become one of the world’s top hotspots for oil offshore operators in just a few years. Some critics of the way Guyana handled the oil block leases, such as the president’s former energy adviser Jan Mangal, argue that Guyana sold off its oil riches too cheaply. A curious fact was also the timing of a lease for the Kaieteur block to Exxon in the final days of the previous administration in 2015—the awarding of the block took place just nine days before Exxon announced its first (of now more than a dozen) discoveries offshore Guyana.

Related: Kuwait, Qatar Look For Alternatives For Strait Of Hormuz

Exxon was the world’s top oil and gas explorer in 2018, thanks to its significant investment in Guyana, according to Rystad Energy’s annual exploration review.

Guyana is one of Exxon’s key growth areas for the coming years, alongside the Permian.

Earlier this month, Exxon gave the green light to the development of Liza Phase 2 offshore Guyana after it received government and regulatory approvals. Phase 2 is expected to begin producing up to 220,000 bpd in mid-2022, while Phase 1 is on schedule for first oil by first quarter of 2020, with up to 120,000 bpd of production.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Thailand Prepares For Oil, Gas Shortage On Middle East Tension

Next Post

Iran Stores More Crude Oil As U.S. Sanctions Stifle Exports 

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com