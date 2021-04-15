Guyana Estimates Future Oil Production At 1 Million Bpd

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.43 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.94 +0.36 +0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 2.663 +0.005 +0.19%
Graph down Heating Oil 16 mins SellBuy 1.898 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.051 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.00 +2.85 +4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.00 +2.85 +4.59%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.39 +1.52 +2.46%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 63.46 +0.26 +0.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.051 -0.001 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 64.04 +1.49 +2.38%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 64.78 +1.42 +2.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 61.29 +0.10 +0.16%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 66.70 +0.24 +0.36%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 64.80 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 65.01 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 65.31 +0.18 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.39 +1.52 +2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 51.75 +2.57 +5.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 62.15 +2.97 +5.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 63.55 +2.97 +4.90%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 58.75 +2.67 +4.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 57.90 +2.22 +3.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 57.90 +2.22 +3.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 58.90 +2.72 +4.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 62.00 +2.47 +4.15%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 58.15 +2.62 +4.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.00 +2.85 +4.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 53.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 63.69 +0.72 +1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 57.41 +0.31 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 61.36 +0.31 +0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 61.36 +0.31 +0.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 +3.00 +5.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.49 +7.02 +11.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 23 hours Fukushima
  • 2 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 5 hours Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 1 min Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 9 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 21 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 23 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 4 days Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 3 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack

Breaking News:

Guyana Estimates Future Oil Production At 1 Million Bpd

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

Brent Crude oil prices could…

Is This The Most Exciting Commodity Play Of 2021?

Is This The Most Exciting Commodity Play Of 2021?

Helium supply is being exhausted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Guyana Estimates Future Oil Production At 1 Million Bpd

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 15, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Guyana has estimated its future oil production at 1 million barrels per day by 2027, from seven floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSOs) vessels in country, according to natural resources minister Vickram Bharrat said on Tuesday, cited by Argus.

For now, Guyana is producing 130,000 bpd from ExxonMobil’s Liza-1 well, which just reached full planned production capacity in March. Exxon expects that well to be producing as much as 750,000 bpd by 2026.

Exxon estimated in December that it will have 5 FPSOs by 2026 with as many as 10 shortly thereafter.

Guyana is the world’s newest oil hotspot, with as many as 10 appraisal and exploration wells to be drilled there this year. Exxon and its partners in Guyana’s prolific Stabroek Block have made more than a dozen quality discoveries since 2019. That block is thought to contain more than eight billion barrels of recoverable oil resources.

Liza-2 is also expected to start up soon, by mid-2022, at an estimated rate of 220,000 barrels per day.

As the tiny Latin American country picks up the pace with its oil production, it is becoming a top investment destination for the global oil and gas industry, according to Bharrat.

Guyana is now working on its oil policies to protect itself from the possible negative effects that often go hand in hand with an oil-rich nation. Guyana hopes to have new petroleum legislation and a new regulatory body to regulate its fledgling industry, which it plans to have in place before the end of the year.

Guyana has found itself in the media crosshairs for negotiating a potentially poor deal with Exxon in the beginning stages of oil exploration.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Climate Activists: Canada’s Support To Oil Sector Hit US$14 Billion In 2020

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
EIA: OPEC+ Cuts To Lift Oil Prices Through April

EIA: OPEC+ Cuts To Lift Oil Prices Through April
13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage

13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

 Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

 Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com