Climate Activists: Canada’s Support To Oil Sector Hit US$14 Billion In 2020

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.34 +0.19 +0.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 66.84 +0.26 +0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.665 +0.047 +1.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 1.896 +0.006 +0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.050 +0.014 +0.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.00 +2.85 +4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.00 +2.85 +4.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.79 +2.23 +3.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.39 +1.52 +2.46%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 63.20 +2.97 +4.93%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.050 +0.014 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.55 +1.06 +1.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.36 +1.19 +1.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.19 +1.77 +2.98%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.46 +2.97 +4.68%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.72 +2.51 +4.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 64.79 +2.23 +3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.79 +2.23 +3.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.13 +2.39 +3.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.39 +1.52 +2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.75 +2.57 +5.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 62.15 +2.97 +5.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 63.55 +2.97 +4.90%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 58.75 +2.67 +4.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 57.90 +2.22 +3.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 57.90 +2.22 +3.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 58.90 +2.72 +4.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 62.00 +2.47 +4.15%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 58.15 +2.62 +4.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.00 +2.85 +4.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.75 +3.00 +5.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 53.50 +3.00 +5.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 63.69 +0.72 +1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 57.10 +2.97 +5.49%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 61.05 +2.97 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.05 +2.97 +5.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.75 +3.00 +5.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 +3.00 +5.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.49 +7.02 +11.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 18 hours Fukushima
  • 1 hour America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 hours Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 9 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 days CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 15 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 18 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 4 days Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 3 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack

Breaking News:

Climate Activists: Canada’s Support To Oil Sector Hit US$14 Billion In 2020

Iran Blames Israel For Sabotage Of Nuclear Site

Iran Blames Israel For Sabotage Of Nuclear Site

Iran is blaming Israel for…

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

The U.S. oil industry faces…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Climate Activists: Canada’s Support To Oil Sector Hit US$14 Billion In 2020

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 15, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

Canada’s federal financial support to the oil and gas industry during the 2020 crisis reached US$14.4 billion (C$18 billion), Canadian organization Environmental Defence said in a report on Thursday, slamming the federal government for propping up fossil fuels while claiming to be a climate leader.

According to estimates from Environmental Defence, the federal government provided or announced it would provide US$2.6 billion (C$3.28 billion) in direct subsidy programs and another US$10.7 billion (C$13.47 billion) in public financing “funneled to oil and gas companies primarily through a non-transparent crown corporation, Export Development Canada.”

Canada’s federal government was ready to help the industry which it sees as crucial to its economy and economic recovery after the pandemic, Federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan said in June last year.

“This is the biggest industry in the country. It’s our biggest export, so there is a lot on the line for everybody,” the minister added.

Environmental Defence, however, criticized the federal government for its support to polluting industries, saying that “These are irresponsible government handouts to support an industry whose growth is incompatible with Canada’s climate targets.”

“For too long, Canadian governments have been propping up the fossil fuel industry, using tax dollars to fill the coffers of oil and gas corporations – the very companies and activities most responsible for the climate crisis,” said Julia Levin, Climate and Energy Program Manager at Environmental Defence.

According to the organization, “Oil and gas companies used the global pandemic to lobby for more subsidies. And the federal government listened.”

Ian Cameron, press secretary for the minister of natural resources, however, disputed some of the findings and figures in Environmental Defence’s report.

The Canada emergency wage subsidy, for example, targeted keeping unemployment down in all sectors, Cameron told David Thurton of CBC News.

“It has helped workers across the country – including oil and gas workers – put food on the table, and we make no apologies for that,” Cameron wrote in an email to CBC.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell To Put Energy Transition Plan To Shareholder Vote

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
API Surprises Analysts With Unexpected Crude Draw

API Surprises Analysts With Unexpected Crude Draw
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
EIA: OPEC+ Cuts To Lift Oil Prices Through April

EIA: OPEC+ Cuts To Lift Oil Prices Through April
13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage

13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

 Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

 Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com