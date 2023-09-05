Gunvor: Weakening Demand Could Send Oil Prices Back Down To $71

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.41 +1.86 +2.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.45 +1.45 +1.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.39 +1.27 +1.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.605 -0.160 -5.79%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.645 +0.053 +2.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 91.27 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Mars US 4 days 86.15 +1.77 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.645 +0.053 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 5 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 644 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 5 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 91.27 +1.62 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 97 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 67.80 +0.77 +1.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 87.70 +1.92 +2.24%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 85.95 +1.92 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 82.75 +2.27 +2.82%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 80.05 +1.92 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 80.05 +1.92 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 82.05 +1.92 +2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 90.05 +3.42 +3.95%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 80.55 +1.92 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.78 +1.92 +2.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.91 +1.59 +1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.43 +2.52 +3.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.25 +1.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 75.75 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Gunvor: Weakening Demand Could Send Oil Prices Back Down To $71

EU Council President Rekindles Georgia's Hopes For Membership

EU Council President Rekindles Georgia's Hopes For Membership

European Council President Charles Michel's…

Will We See $90 WTI Soon?

Will We See $90 WTI Soon?

Fundamentally speaking, with depleting inventories…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Gunvor: Weakening Demand Could Send Oil Prices Back Down To $71

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 05, 2023, 8:46 AM CDT

Brent Crude prices could retest the $71-72 per barrel threshold over the next six months amid weakening demand in Europe and the United States and a lot of uncertainty over China’s consumption, commodity trading giant Gunvor Group says.

The oil market is at risk of a “significant correction” in the last quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2024, Frederic Lasserre, Global Head of Research & Analysis at Gunvor Group, told Bloomberg in an interview at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) by S&P Global Commodity Insights in Singapore.

“It’s very possible even without much change in fundamentals or balances,” Lasserre added.

Some countries in Europe are already in recession, the U.S. could be headed to a mild recession, too, while China could also show weakness ahead, according to Gunvor’s executive.

With global demand outlook looking more bearish, OPEC+ should extend the production and export cuts through the end of this year, Lasserre said.

Gunvor Group appears more bearish on the oil market than rival Trafigura, for example, whose Co-Head of Oil Trading, Ben Luckock, said on Monday that the $72 to $88 per barrel range is the fair price for oil. But Luckock added that the current supply tightness “leaves us vulnerable” to further rises in crude oil prices.

“The markets are probably a bit too relaxed,” Luckock said at the APPEC, as carried by Reuters.

There could be “a little bit more to come” in terms of Fed rate hikes, but the U.S. economy has been “doing incredibly well” through the interest rate hikes so far, Trafigura’s Luckock told APPEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the same APPEC event, Russell Hardy, CEO of the world’s biggest independent oil trader, Vitol, said that the tight oil market could see some reprieve in the next two months as refineries plan maintenance, but that sour crude supply would remain tight.     

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season

Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season
Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil

Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil
Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com