  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

China’s Biggest Coal Company Is Seizing Its Opportunity To Build More Plants

Will We See $90 WTI Soon?

Will We See $90 WTI Soon?

Fundamentally speaking, with depleting inventories…

Is Central Asia The Next Flashpoint In A Warming World?

Is Central Asia The Next Flashpoint In A Warming World?

Experts at a conference in…

Oil Prices Climb As Traders Refocus On Fundamentals

Oil Prices Climb As Traders Refocus On Fundamentals

Bullish building in oil markets…

Premium Content

Top Oil Trader Sees Supply Tightness Easing Amid Refinery Maintenance

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 04, 2023, 4:24 AM CDT
  • As refineries prepare for end-of-summer maintenance, oil traders expect to see supply tightness easing in the coming two months.
  • The sour crude market is likely to remain tight as OPEC+ production cuts are expected to continue.
  • In Asian trade early on Monday, Brent was slightly down at $88.43 per barrel.
Refinery

The tight oil market could see some reprieve in the coming two months as refineries plan end-of-summer maintenance, according to Russell Hardy, the chief executive of the world’s biggest independent oil trading house, Vitol.

Although supply would improve globally, the sour crude market will remain tight as the production cuts from the Middle Eastern OPEC+ members continue, Hardy said at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) by S&P Global Commodity Insights on Monday, as carried by Reuters.

“Because of the OPEC+ cuts, there's not sufficient supply (of sour crude) for all these complex refineries in India, Kuwait, Jizan, Oman and China,” Hardy told the conference which is held in Singapore.

Sour crude mostly comes from the Middle Eastern oil-producing nations, which are currently cutting supply to the market.

“There are too many customers and not enough material to go around,” Vitol’s Hardy said.

The market for sour crude, especially in Asia, has tightened as Kuwait is ramping up a large new refinery and cutting exports to divert supply to its new facility, adding to the ongoing cuts from major Middle Eastern producers in the OPEC+ group to further restrict heavy and medium sour crude supply.

With lower sour crude supply from Kuwait, Asian refiners are scrambling to get their hands on additional sour crude volumes. But Saudi Arabia and Iraq, key sour crude producers, are also cutting production, making the sour crude market one of the hottest in the oil complex this year and undermining Asian refiners’ profitability.

The price volatility in the oil market has come mostly from the product side, not from crude, due to very tight refining capacity, Vitol’s Hardy said at the conference. For almost a year, Brent Crude prices have been holding “pretty stable” in the $72-$88 a barrel range, he added. 

In Asian trade early on Monday, Brent was slightly down at $88.43 per barrel.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

