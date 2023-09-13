Gunvor Returns To Metals As Oil Traders Expand Into Energy Transition Materials

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.20 +0.36 +0.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.43 +0.37 +0.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.68 +0.49 +0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.736 -0.007 -0.26%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.715 -0.013 -0.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 88.99 +1.55 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.715 -0.013 -0.46%

Graph up Marine 13 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 13 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 13 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 652 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 13 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 13 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 105 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 70.39 +1.30 +1.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 90.99 +1.55 +1.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 89.24 +1.55 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 86.04 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 84.09 +1.20 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 93.59 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 83.54 +2.25 +2.77%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 79.07 +1.55 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 93.49 +0.78 +0.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.72 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.25 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 91.71 -0.11 -0.12%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Gunvor Returns To Metals As Oil Traders Expand Into Energy Transition Materials

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 13, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT

After seven years on the sidelines, oil trader Gunvor Group Ltd is back into the metals trading business as more commodity trading houses are betting on metals amid the energy transition.

Gunvor has hired veteran metals trader Ivan Petev to head its new base metals business, anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter have told Bloomberg.

Petev has previously worked in the commodity trading business at VTB Capital in Switzerland, as well as at Castleton Commodities International and at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gunvor halted its metals trading business back in 2016 amid struggles in the sector, including a company exposure to a loss connected with the insolvency of Ushdev International Ltd. of Indian businessman Prateek Gupta.

Over the past year, the top independent oil trading houses have boosted their metals and agriculture trading businesses to capture volatility in the short term and expected supply shortages in the long term.

Over the past few months, Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent oil trader, has returned to trading in agriculture after six years, while Gunvor and Hartree Partners hired traders to trade agricultural derivatives and increased exposure to base metals, Bloomberg reported in February 2023, quoting sources with knowledge of the hires.

The market volatility and the change in energy trade flows of the past year have led to record-high profits at the top independent commodity traders.

Analysts and industry players expect demand for metals critical for the energy transition to spike in the coming years, while supply is playing catch-up, at least for now. Investment in new mining hasn’t taken off yet.

This year’s investment in metals mining is set to rise by 3% year over year to $149 billion, with copper leading growth, but the level of investment will still be barely above the lows of the downcycle, Wood Mackenzie said earlier this year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

