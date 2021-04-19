Gulf Of Mexico Oil & Gas Pipelines Need Better Safety Regulations

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins SellBuy 63.54 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 67.05 +0.28 +0.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.742 -0.007 -0.25%
Graph up Heating Oil 33 mins SellBuy 1.896 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 32 mins 2.047 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 65.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 65.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 65.21 +0.73 +1.13%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 63.38 +0.25 +0.40%
Chart Gasoline 32 mins 2.047 +0.003 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 65.02 +0.98 +1.53%
Graph up Murban 4 days 65.76 +0.98 +1.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 61.54 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 66.83 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 65.15 +0.35 +0.54%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 65.68 +0.37 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 65.21 +0.73 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 51.69 -0.32 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 62.19 -0.32 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 63.59 -0.32 -0.50%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 58.69 -0.32 -0.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 57.94 -0.32 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 57.94 -0.32 -0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 58.79 -0.32 -0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 62.19 -0.32 -0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 58.19 -0.32 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 65.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 66.60 +0.34 +0.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.33 +0.25 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.28 +0.25 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.28 +0.25 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 69.47 +3.72 +5.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 45 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 4 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 19 mins Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 23 mins Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 27 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 hours Fukushima
  • 1 day CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 24 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 4 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Philippines Ready Claim Oil Resources With Military

Oil Demand Could Peak By 2026: Goldman Sachs

Oil Demand Could Peak By 2026: Goldman Sachs

Despite a bullish stance on…

The War For Control Of Mexico’s Energy Industry

The War For Control Of Mexico’s Energy Industry

Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Gulf Of Mexico Oil & Gas Pipelines Need Better Safety Regulations

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 19, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

The U.S. Department of the Interior lacks a robust oversight process to monitor and ensure the safety and integrity of some 8,600 miles of active offshore oil and gas pipelines located on the seafloor of the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report made public on Monday.  

According to GAO, the Interior's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) needs to improve the process of monitoring the operations and safety of the pipelines and their eventual decommissioning.

"Pipelines can contain oil or gas if not properly cleaned in decommissioning. But the Bureau doesn't ensure that standards, like cleaning and burial, are met. It also doesn't monitor pipeline condition or movement from currents over time," the report from GAO found.

BSEE does not generally conduct or require any subsea inspections of active pipelines and relies on surface observations once a month, as well as on pressure sensors to detect leaks.

"However, officials told us that these methods and technologies are not always reliable for detecting ruptures," GAO's report reads.

"According to BSEE, the bureau's regulations are outdated and do not address how pipelines should be inspected, the complexities of deep water pipeline operations, and changes in technological standards," the report further notes.

Moreover, BSEE lacks a robust process to ensure that decommissioned pipelines do not pose environmental and safety risks during and after decommissioning, GAO added. BSEE does not thoroughly account for such risks while reviewing decommissioning applications. This has contributed to BSEE and its predecessors authorizing industry to leave over 97 percent (about 18,000 miles) of all decommissioned pipeline mileage on the Gulf of Mexico seafloor since the 1960s.

The GAO recommends that BSEE implement updated pipeline regulations to address those long-standing limitations in its ability to ensure pipeline integrity and address safety and environmental risks associated with pipeline decommissioning. The Interior agreed with this recommendation, the GAO said in the report. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Is Pushing For More Coal Capacity

Next Post

Philippines Ready Claim Oil Resources With Military

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage

13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular
Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

 Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com