Google Refuses To Assist Oil Companies Citing Ethic Concerns

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.58 +0.09 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 35.75 +1.10 +3.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.770 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph up Mars US 10 mins 33.54 +1.38 +4.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 33.55 -0.25 -0.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -0.78 -2.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -0.78 -2.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 32.95 -1.00 -2.95%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 26.55 -0.18 -0.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.770 -0.001 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 33.39 +0.13 +0.39%
Graph down Murban 2 days 33.32 -0.33 -0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 29.68 +6.38 +27.38%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 36.34 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 32.97 -1.14 -3.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 32.95 -1.00 -2.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 32.95 -1.00 -2.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 33.69 -1.00 -2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 22.84 +0.20 +0.88%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 28.46 +0.31 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 30.96 +0.31 +1.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 32.36 +0.31 +0.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 31.96 +0.31 +0.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 26.96 +0.31 +1.16%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 26.96 +0.31 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 27.46 +0.31 +1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 31.96 +0.31 +0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 26.96 +0.31 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -0.78 -2.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 24.00 +1.00 +4.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 32.34 +2.57 +8.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 27.44 +0.99 +3.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 22.75 +0.75 +3.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 36.08 +0.68 +1.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 24 mins So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 2 hours "Fracked gas contains high amounts of methane."
  • 11 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 3 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 4 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 4 hours Meet W.H.O.'s Goodwill Ambassador: Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • 5 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 5 hours Lexus Battery Million Kilometer Warranty
  • 13 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 4 hours Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 4 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?

Breaking News:

National Oil Companies Slash Exploration Budgets As Low Price Bites

Oil Spikes Despite Pandemic Uncertainty

Oil Spikes Despite Pandemic Uncertainty

The IEA’s latest report reflects…

Could This Become The World’s Newest Oil Exporter?

Could This Become The World’s Newest Oil Exporter?

Liberia has missed out on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Google Refuses To Assist Oil Companies Citing Ethic Concerns

By Julianne Geiger - May 20, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Google announced on Tuesday that it would no longer build custom AI tools for oil and gas companies, according to the Associated Press, after Greenpeace, which named Google—along with Amazon and Microsoft—in a report, stating that they helped oil and gas companies to find and extract oil and gas, therefore undermining their own carbon pledge.

After being called out on the implied hypocrisy, Google has moved to separate itself from the mega-computing pack—a move that Greenpeace praised.

“While Google still has a few legacy contracts with oil and gas firms, we welcome this indication from Google that it will no longer build custom solutions for upstream oil and gas extraction,” Greenpeace senior corporate campaigner Elizabeth Jardim told AP.

Google will, however, continue to honor all of its existing contracts.

Many in the industry believe that oil and gas companies have already squeezed all available efficiency gains out of their processes after the previous oil downturn forced everyone in the industry to become leaner year ago. With these avenues exhausted, oil and gas companies have become increasingly reliant on artificial intelligence and computing power, which allow them to eke out additional gains from their processes through real-time big data, algorithms to analyze seismic data, deep machine learning, and fuzzy logic, to name a few.

Especially after the coronavirus pandemic stripped away a huge chunk of demand and oil prices fell recently even into negative territory, these AI and computing services have become even more critical to the industry.

Meanwhile, big data, AI, 5G and the IoT—whether or not they are employed by oil and gas companies--could be responsible for 20% of the world’s electricity consumption and 5.5% of the world’s CO2 emissions by 2025 based on findings from a peer-reviewed study by Swedish researcher Anders Andrae, as people scramble to stay connected through smart phones and the internet.  

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA: The Renewable Energy Boom Will Restart In 2021

Next Post

Are Oil And Gas Drillers Still Interested In Lease Sales?

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy

$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com