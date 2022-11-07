Goldman Sachs Downgrades Shell For “Above-Average” Valuation

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 41 mins 91.79 -0.82 -0.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 41 mins 97.99 -0.58 -0.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 96.45 -1.19 -1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 41 mins 6.944 +0.544 +8.50%
Graph down Gasoline 42 mins 2.653 -0.082 -2.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.15 +2.64 +2.82%
Chart Mars US 34 mins 88.29 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Gasoline 42 mins 2.653 -0.082 -2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 91.99 +2.86 +3.21%
Graph up Murban 4 days 95.57 +2.31 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 93.27 +2.50 +2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 343 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 100.4 +2.48 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Girassol 4 days 98.84 +2.33 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.15 +2.64 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 63.62 +4.59 +7.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 71.36 +4.44 +6.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 94.76 +4.44 +4.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 93.01 +4.44 +5.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 90.16 +4.44 +5.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 88.16 +4.44 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 97.11 +4.44 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 86.46 +4.44 +5.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.48 +4.64 +5.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.00 +4.25 +5.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 82.75 +4.25 +5.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 87.74 +4.44 +5.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.09 +4.44 +5.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.09 +4.44 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.00 +4.25 +5.01%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.9 +3.94 +4.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Energy Armageddon
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 10 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Shell For “Above-Average” Valuation

Biden’s Rocky Relationship With Big Oil And OPEC

Biden’s Rocky Relationship With Big Oil And OPEC

U.S. President Joe Biden has…

Alleged Iran-Linked Telegram Post Simulates Attack On Saudi Oil

Alleged Iran-Linked Telegram Post Simulates Attack On Saudi Oil

An article published on the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Shell For “Above-Average” Valuation

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 07, 2022, 2:30 PM CST

Goldman Sachs on Monday downgraded Shell over what it views as overvaluation compared to its supermajor peers.

The European Union’s big oil sector, SXEP, has generated what Goldman Sachs referred to as a “strong” free cash flow of $44.8 billion in the most recent quarter, yet Shell’s “outperformance” has resulted in “a relatively expensive valuation vs peers”.

In a research report, Goldman Sachs downgraded Shell from “buy” to “neutral”, citing “above-average” valuation compared to competitors.

Shell (SHEL) saw its share price shed 2% on Monday immediately after the downgrade, before recouping losses for a 0.26% gain on the day as of 12:08 EST. 

Goldman Sachs’ Michele Della Vigna’s new 12-month price target for Shell is now 38 euros, down from 40 euros.

The downgrade and the price target drop, however, do not take away from the fact that Goldman Sachs still views Shell “very favorably” for this year, particularly in light of its massive buyback program of $18.5 billion, combined with its dividends. 

Goldman Sachs estimates that shareholders of Shell will see 8.7% in total returns in dividends and buybacks this year. Compared to Shell’s peers, that number is less impressive when the average is 11.6%.

“In this context, we find more attractive combinations of dividends and buybacks across our coverage,” MarketWatch cited Della Vigna as saying in the report, highlighting that lower prices, unanticipated CAPEX increases and any unforeseen changes in offshore recovery rates could result in further assessments of ratings.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Plans To Return To Once-A-Month Releases Of Import And Export Data

Next Post

France’s Nuclear Power Problems Are Mounting

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com