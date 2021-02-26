Gold Plunges As Real Yields Surge

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter
|WTI Crude •2 hours
|61.50
|-2.03
|-3.20%
|Brent Crude •4 hours
|66.13
|-0.75
|-1.12%
|Natural Gas •2 hours
|2.771
|-0.006
|-0.22%
|Mars US •1 hour
|60.95
|-2.18
|-3.45%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|65.42
|+1.42
|+2.22%
|Gasoline •4 hours
|1.877
|-0.015
|-0.81%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|65.88
|+0.22
|+0.34%
|Marine •2 days
|65.25
|+2.27
|+3.60%
|Murban •2 days
|65.58
|+2.48
|+3.93%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|63.08
|+0.33
|+0.53%
|Basra Light •2 days
|65.27
|-1.20
|-1.81%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|66.00
|+0.30
|+0.46%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|52.20
|+0.04
|+0.08%
|Western Canadian Select •17 hours
|51.93
|+0.26
|+0.50%
|Canadian Condensate •17 hours
|62.53
|+0.31
|+0.50%
|Premium Synthetic •17 hours
|63.93
|+0.31
|+0.49%
|Sweet Crude •17 hours
|61.03
|+0.31
|+0.51%
|Peace Sour •17 hours
|58.03
|+0.31
|+0.54%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|65.88
|+0.22
|+0.34%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •18 hours
|58.00
|-2.00
|-3.33%
|Giddings •18 hours
|51.75
|-2.00
|-3.72%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|66.29
|+1.97
|+3.06%
|West Texas Sour •18 hours
|55.76
|-1.72
|-2.99%
|Eagle Ford •18 hours
|59.71
|-1.72
|-2.80%
Having broken below $1800 earlier in the week, after suffering a 'death cross', gold prices are plunging this morning - on heavy volume - as real yields soar.
This is the lowest in 8 months...
As real yields surge...
When will people stop selling gold and silver and realize that rising inflation is not a one-time threat that the Fed will stomp out by raising rates and tightening monetary policy? Peter Schiff explains:
"They [The Fed] are going to do nothing. The dollar is going to collapse, which is the mother of all tailwinds for gold. And so, at some point, it’s going to happen. But in the meantime, they’re simply creating more buying opportunities for people who have been really slow to pull the trigger on getting their precious metals, getting their mining stocks.”
In effect, Powell this week was telling the market, “Don’t worry, we won’t be tightening monetary policy for years.” This despite the fact that the commodity markets are screaming inflation. Oil, industrial metals, grains, beans – they are all making big gains. The only thing that’s not catching a bid is gold.
Silver is also getting clubbed like a baby seal, back to pre-Reddit-Raiders' levels...
February looks set to be Gold's worst month since Nov 2016 (Trump's election), which also saw rates surge.
By Zerohedge.com
