Global Carbon Emissions Resume Rise

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.52 -0.65 -1.00%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.59 -0.48 -0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.661 -0.006 -0.22%
Mars US 19 hours 63.97 +1.63 +2.61%
Opec Basket 3 days 64.11 +0.80 +1.26%
Urals 2 days 64.76 +0.50 +0.78%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.82 +1.23 +1.90%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.82 +1.23 +1.90%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.59 +2.02 +2.99%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.27 +0.72 +1.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.661 -0.006 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 63.58 +0.85 +1.36%
Murban 2 days 67.18 +0.90 +1.36%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.41 +1.96 +3.19%
Basra Light 2 days 64.83 +1.72 +2.73%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.03 +2.12 +3.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.59 +2.02 +2.99%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.59 +2.02 +2.99%
Girassol 2 days 69.34 +2.02 +3.00%
Opec Basket 3 days 64.11 +0.80 +1.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.06 -0.34 -0.78%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.17 +2.63 +7.84%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.77 +1.48 +2.20%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.42 +1.63 +2.56%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.27 +1.63 +2.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.67 +1.63 +2.96%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.67 +1.63 +2.96%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.67 +1.63 +2.86%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.67 +1.63 +2.55%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.42 +1.63 +2.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 65.82 +1.23 +1.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.75 +2.00 +3.35%
Giddings 2 days 55.50 +2.00 +3.74%
ANS West Coast 4 days 65.97 -0.25 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.12 +1.77 +3.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.07 +1.77 +2.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.07 +1.77 +2.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.62 +1.77 +2.96%
Kansas Common 3 days 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Buena Vista 3 days 69.16 +1.34 +1.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Getting out of oil .. now
  • 2 hours Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 2 hours Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 1 hour This Will Be the Answer From China On U.S. Tariffs
  • 18 hours Too much or doable - $900 Billion Annual Investments Needed In Renewables By 2030
  • 7 hours U.S. Judge To Question Big Oil On Climate Change
  • 15 hours Elon Musk’s $2.6 Billion Tesla Challenge
  • 4 hours The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  • 20 hours U.S. Arrests Iranian Over Alleged $115 Million Sanctions Evasion Scheme Involving Venezuelan Housing Project
  • 1 day "Rock star of science" - Stephen Hawking, Who unlocked The Secrets Of Space And Time, Dies at 76
  • 22 hours Bad seven days for Martin Shkreli
  • 7 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 58 mins EU Proposes Online Turnover Tax For Big Tech Firms
  • 22 hours CERAweek Meeting
  • 19 hours Goldman Sachs Expects Tesla to Miss Model 3 Targets Again
  • 21 hours Nuclear Bomb = Nuclear War: Saudi Arabia Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Does

Breaking News:

Global Carbon Emissions Resume Rise

The World’s Next Oil Hotspot

The World’s Next Oil Hotspot

Ghana’s oil industry is developing…

Did Venezuela Just Lose A Key Ally?

Did Venezuela Just Lose A Key Ally?

Venezuela is running out of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Global Carbon Emissions Resume Rise

By Irina Slav - Mar 22, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT flaring emissions

After three flat years global carbon emissions, carbon emissions are now on the rise again, hitting the highest ever at 32.5 gigatons. This was a 1.4-percent annual increase, the International Energy agency said in its 2018 Global Energy and CO2 Status Report.

The increase comes as a surprise to many given the major push into renewables in many parts of the world. Indeed, some of these parts saw a decline in CO2 emissions, notably the United States, the IEA said, as well as the UK, Japan, and Mexico.

Still, energy demand grew in other parts of the globe, driving increased use of fossil fuels. Crude oil demand grew by 1.6 percent last year, which should be quite disheartening for environmentalists, as this growth rate was twice as high as the annual average for the last ten years.

The main culprits were, unsurprisingly, the two powerhouses of Asia: China and India, which drove the 2.1-percent increase in global energy demand. That compared with 0.9 percent a year earlier – the average annual energy demand growth rate for the five years to 2015.

This energy demand growth was too fast for renewables to be able to respond to it in a more substantial way: fossil fuels accounted for 72 percent of the higher energy demand, versus 25 percent for renewables. China and India together accounted for 40 percent of the higher energy demand.

Related: Egypt: The Next Natural Gas Hotspot

China did well on the renewables front, though. Together with the United States, it contributed around half of all new renewable energy capacity. The European Union came third, followed by India and Japan. The increase in renewable energy generation capacity last year was the highest among energy sources, with wind alone accounting for 36 percent of the total additional capacity.

On the flip side, improvements in energy efficiency slowed down in 2017, the IEA said, blaming it on slower pro-efficiency policy adoption and stringency, and lower energy costs, discouraging advancement in efficiency improvements.

Unfortunately, the IEA’s figures support the argument that the Paris Agreement targets are unrealistic unless a radical global change in energy policies is enacted. The chances of this happening, however, are remote.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Largest Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale In History Attracts Lukewarm Interest

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on March 22 2018 said:
    The rise in global carbon emissions is attributed to two major factors: the first is low oil prices since the price crash in 2014; and the second is a robust global demand for oil and other hydrocarbons.

    Low oil prices pushed the global demand for oil by 1.6% or 1.5 mbd in 2017 whilst demand for other hydrocarbons such as natural gas and coal grew by 2.6%.

    And whilst the United States, China and India led the world in the growth of renewable energy supply, the two powerhouses: China and India increased their crude oil demand by 3.3% and 7.8% respectively. China and India accounted in 2017 for 18% of global oil demand.

    This shows that low oil prices impact very adversely on the global economy and also on the growth rate of renewable energy. It also shows the hurdles that renewable energy and also electric vehicles (EVs) have to overcome in coming years before having a meaningful impact on the demand for oil and other hydrocarbons.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com