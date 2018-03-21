Largest Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale In History Attracts Lukewarm Interest

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.27 +0.10 +0.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.07 +1.94 +2.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.680 +0.013 +0.49%
Mars US 7 hours 63.97 +1.63 +2.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.11 +0.80 +1.26%
Urals 1 day 64.76 +0.50 +0.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.82 +1.23 +1.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.82 +1.23 +1.90%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.59 +2.02 +2.99%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.27 +0.72 +1.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.680 +0.013 +0.49%
Marine 1 day 63.58 +0.85 +1.36%
Murban 1 day 67.18 +0.90 +1.36%
Iran Heavy 1 day 63.41 +1.96 +3.19%
Basra Light 1 day 64.83 +1.72 +2.73%
Saharan Blend 1 day 69.03 +2.12 +3.17%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.59 +2.02 +2.99%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.59 +2.02 +2.99%
Girassol 1 day 69.34 +2.02 +3.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.11 +0.80 +1.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 43.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.54 -1.59 -4.53%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.29 +2.36 +3.63%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.79 +1.41 +2.26%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.64 +1.41 +2.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.04 +1.41 +2.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.04 +1.41 +2.63%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.04 +1.41 +2.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.04 +1.41 +2.25%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.79 +1.41 +2.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.82 +1.23 +1.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 61.75 +2.00 +3.35%
Giddings 1 day 55.50 +2.00 +3.74%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.97 -0.25 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 1 day 59.12 +1.77 +3.09%
Eagle Ford 1 day 63.07 +1.77 +2.89%
Eagle Ford 1 day 63.07 +1.77 +2.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 61.62 +1.77 +2.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.16 +1.34 +1.98%
All Charts
American Investors Aren't Interested In Aramco

Heavy Sweet Crude Is Heading For A Supply Crisis

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

Largest Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale In History Attracts Lukewarm Interest

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 21, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT Gulf of Mexico offshore rig

The Interior Department’s U.S. Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 250 attracted $139 million in bids concentrated in deepwater offshore Louisiana and others areas near the Mexican border, according to a report by S&P Global Platts.

While this sale was the largest for the body of water in history, the new round of lease sales bested the previous edition by $4 million, which is a relatively small difference overall.

Still, bidding in the Mississippi Canyon area was active, with a string of multimillion-dollar bids being topped by a $7 million offer by Total. Chevron won the rights to another block in the southern Mississippi Canyon. A $2.9 million bid by BP won the U.K-based firm a block in the area as well.

In previous months, analysts said the oil and gas industry’s response to the Trump administration plan to open almost all of the U.S. continental shelf for drilling leases will likely be slow.

The draft program, which would replace President Barack Obama’s leasing plan through 2022, which restricted drilling in the Arctic and other federal waters, fulfills the White House’s promise to encourage the American fossil fuel sector, even as the international community opts for renewable and alternative energies in the fight against climate change.

If the proposal is adopted, 47 potential lease sales could open up 25 of 26 planning areas, with the exception being Alaska’s North Aleutian Basin, which was deemed off limits by President George W. Bush, according to a report by Oil and Gas Investor. Nineteen sales would still proceed in offshore Alaska, seven in the Pacific, twelve in the Gulf of Mexico and nine in the Atlantic.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



