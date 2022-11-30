Germany’s Largest State Declares Emergency Amid Energy Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 80.59 +2.39 +3.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 85.22 +2.19 +2.64%
Graph down Murban Crude 2 hours 84.64 -0.99 -1.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 7.195 -0.040 -0.55%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.400 +0.068 +2.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.400 +0.068 +2.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.85 +4.36 +5.78%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.24 +4.16 +4.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.31 +0.91 +1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 365 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.27 +1.17 +1.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.69 +0.84 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 803 days 49.42 +1.01 +2.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 56.95 +0.96 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.35 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.60 +0.96 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.75 +0.96 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 72.45 +0.96 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 72.45 +0.96 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.75 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.70 +0.96 +1.17%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.05 +0.96 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 9 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 14 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Nigeria To End Imports Of Petroleum Products In 2023

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over

While U.S. oil and gas…

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

The next few days will…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany’s Largest State Declares Emergency Amid Energy Crisis

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 30, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

North Rhine-Westphalia, the biggest state in Germany in terms of economy and population, has declared an emergency situation amid the energy crisis in order to be allowed to take on more debt.

North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), home to 20 of the 50 largest German companies, declared an “extraordinary emergency situation” to be able to access more loans which would otherwise be denied to the state because of a rule on how much debt a state can borrow, German broadcaster WDR reports.

NRW has decided to borrow another $5.2 billion (5 billion euros) to cope with the energy crisis after declaring the emergency situation that allows the state to take on more loans. The state’s government is redrafting the 2023 budget and has planned to allocate $3.6 billion (3.5 billion euros) to energy relief measures from loans previously taken for Covid relief that haven’t been used.  

NRW’s regional economy has more than 700,000 small and medium-sized companies, the state said in a presentation to investors this month.

The state’s GDP slumped by 2.8% in the third quarter of 2022, the worst reading of all states in Germany, according to the Ifo institute.  

Germany’s federal government hasn’t declared an emergency situation, while only Bremen and Saxony-Anhalt – apart from North Rhine-Westphalia – have resorted to emergency situations in their 2023 state budget drafts.

With the cold weather Germany risks more emergencies this winter.

Germany may have to take drastic measures such as gas rationing if levels of gas in storage drop below 40% by February 1st next year, according to the German Federal Network Agency, which will enact such measures if necessary. If gas storage levels drop to below 40% by February 1, this would be considered a critical level, Klaus Müller, the president of the German Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, said last week.  

Germany is currently in a stage-two level of alert and could go into a level-three emergency if gas stocks fall to critically low levels.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Approves $26.6 Billion Power Grid Investment To Expand Renewable Capacity

Next Post

UK Approves $26.6 Billion Power Grid Investment To Expand Renewable Capacity

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

 Alt text

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com