The Oilprice Guide To Cutting Energy Costs This Winter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.36 +1.12 +1.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.34 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.74 +1.60 +1.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.241 +0.045 +0.63%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.336 +0.005 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 -2.59 -3.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 72.44 -3.84 -5.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.336 +0.005 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.49 -4.71 -5.87%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.08 -4.17 -4.73%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.40 -2.68 -3.31%
Graph down Basra Light 365 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.10 -2.68 -3.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 -2.59 -3.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 -2.59 -3.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.85 -2.58 -3.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 802 days 48.41 +0.19 +0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 55.99 +0.96 +1.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.39 +0.96 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.64 +0.96 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 74.79 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 71.49 +0.96 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 71.49 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 72.79 +0.96 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 81.74 +0.96 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 71.09 +0.96 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +0.75 +1.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days Energy Armageddon
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 13 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

White House Changes Plan To Refill SPR At $70 Per Barrel

Oil Market Metrics Signal Sufficient Supply And Weakening Demand

Oil Market Metrics Signal Sufficient Supply And Weakening Demand

Different oil market metrics suggest…

Are Oil And Gas Lobbyists Influencing The COP Summits?

Are Oil And Gas Lobbyists Influencing The COP Summits?

Environmentalists fear that the next…

Oil Prices Bounce Back As Sentiment Shifts

Oil Prices Bounce Back As Sentiment Shifts

Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oilprice Guide To Cutting Energy Costs This Winter

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 29, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • Energy bills are soaring for many this winter.
  • During chilly winter nights, resist the urge to crank up the heat.
  • Insulation may be more affordable than you think.
Join Our Community

The global energy crisis is just getting started. The International Energy Agency (IEA), not one for hyperbole, announced in its annual energy outlook that we’re in the midst of a “global energy crisis of unprecedented depth and complexity,” and that “there is no going back to the way things were” before Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and the resulting restructuring of global energy trade. In the short term, this is a nasty bit of news for consumers, who can expect market volatility to hit them hard at the thermostat this winter. That’s why we’ve put together a little guide to conserving energy this winter so that your bills don’t break the bank.

  • Program your thermostat for maximum efficiency

You can now settle that fight over the family thermostat, because we’ve got the exact temperatures you’ll need to keep your family warm and healthy without paying out the nose for heating. According to the United States Department of Energy (DOE), your house should be 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius) in the winter. During chilly winter nights, resist the urge to crank up the heat – according to the experts you should actually turn the heat down even further. During sleep, our body temperature naturally drops. Ideal sleeping temperatures are somewhere between 60 and 67 degrees. Furthermore, for maximum energy efficiency, plan to designate 8 hours a day (such as when you leave to go to work) to turn your thermostat down by 7 to 10 degrees. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), this habit alone will cut your annual energy expenditures by up to 10%. Make sure you’re letting the sun in during the day and closing the drapes at night to make the most of your heating. 

  • Insulate, insulate, insulate 

Your doors and windows can leak out more heat than you might think possible. While there are all kinds of expensive fixes you can do to stop this (installing double-pane windows, getting your walls re-insulated, etc.), there are also lots of affordable DIY approaches that make a big difference. One quick trip to the hardware store will have you installing weatherstripping, door sweeps, draft stoppers, and closing up your fireplace chimney when not in use. 

  • Help your appliances help you

Giving your heating system a check-up now and then will help ensure that your system is clean and ready to run efficiently, and will increase its lifespan. You should also make sure that you’re not blocking any vents with furniture or other obstacles, as this will make your system work harder, racking up your energy bill without making your house any warmer. 

Your hot water heater and pipes can also be major culprits of energy waste. Turning down the heat on your hot water heater can be a major help – 120 degrees Fahrenheit is usually plenty for a family. You can increase the efficiency even further by getting your hot water heater a blanket and insulating your pipes. 

To further cut back on energy use, make sure you’re only using your washer and dryer for full loads, unplug appliances when not in use, and install LED lightbulbs. 

  • Plan accordingly for holiday dinner

There are a number of tricks you can employ in the kitchen to whip up a festive feast without maxing out your gas bill. First, match your cooking tools to the size of your meal. First, get everything ready far before you fire up any burners or appliances. Mise en place, people! Do all of your washing, chopping, and prep work in advance, and don’t even think about pre-heating that oven until you’re actually ready to use it. Likewise, don’t fire up the whole oven where the toaster oven will do. Alternatively, don’t rotate lots of dishes through the toaster oven if you could fit them all in the oven in one go. Start experimenting with one-pot recipes in the slow cooker and the instant pot so you’re not using multiple burners or appliances. And once you’ve got something heated, keep it heated! Resist the urge to open the oven door and keep those pot lids on tight. Every time you open your oven door, the heat drops at least 25 degrees. 

Choosing the right cooking vessel is key. Even using a small pan on a big burner can be a huge waste of energy. Compact Appliance reports that using a six-inch pan on an eight-inch electric burner can waste up to a whopping 40% of the heat produced. Using appropriately sized pans (without warped bottoms!) will distribute heat efficiently and effectively. Keeping your burners and cooking surfaces clean will also do wonders for heating efficiency. Furthermore, not all pans are created equal. Using glass or ceramic in the oven can allow you to decrease the temperature of the oven by an impressive margin – about 25 degrees Farenheit – without slowing down your cooking times. Copper pans are especially heat efficient, but can be pretty pricey, so if you don’t already have a set it may defeat the penny-pinching purposes of this listicle. 

Bonus tip: the governor of Tokyo told her citizens to dress like Emmanuel Macron and wear a turtleneck. "They're warm and overall energy consumption is reduced so we can link it to lowering CO2 emissions," she said.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe Remains Russia's Biggest Diesel Buyer
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over
The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction
December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil

December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil
MIT Reports Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Development

MIT Reports Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Development
The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com