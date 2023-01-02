Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 80.26 +1.86 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 85.91 +2.45 +2.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 +2.44 +3.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 4.475 -0.084 -1.84%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 2 days 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 78.45 +1.11 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.55 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.52 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 398 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 3 days 81.68 +0.71 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.61 +1.91 +3.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.15 -0.56 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.55 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.80 -0.56 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 75.95 -0.56 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.95 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.90 -0.56 -0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.25 -0.56 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 19 hours "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 9 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 14 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 15 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 14 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 15 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Iran Moves To Consolidate Its Grip On Iraq’s Oil Sector

Iran Moves To Consolidate Its Grip On Iraq’s Oil Sector

Iran has been working to…

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The history of oil has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 02, 2023, 1:19 AM CST

Germany halted imports of Russian oil via pipeline on January 1, following through on a previous pledge to stop buying Russian pipeline crude despite the fact that the EU embargo exempts pipeline flows from Russia to Europe.    

The EU embargo on imports of Russian crude oil by sea came into effect on December 5, but pipeline oil flows to landlocked EU member states are exempt from the ban.  

Nevertheless, Germany and Poland have said they will halt imports of Russian crude via the Druzhba pipeline as of January 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The halting of pipeline imports will affect the refineries in Schwedt, in the state of Brandenburg, and in Leuna, and Saxony-Anhalt, which supply eastern Germany with fuel, according to the German press agency DPA.

Germany’s government has said that alternative supply to those refineries has been procured, DPA reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The German government put the local business of Russia’s oil giant Rosneft under trusteeship in September, handing control over the Schwedt refinery to the country’s energy market regulator. Schwedt is the fourth-largest refinery in Germany, it was 54 percent owned by the Russian state oil giant, and it received its crude from the Druzhba pipeline. The refinery supplies 90% of the fuel in Berlin.    

Last month, Germany and Poland reached an agreement that would see Poland supply enough crude to the Schwedt refinery to run at a capacity of 70% from January, meaning it will no longer need Russian crude.

Russia, for its part, claims that it had received orders for crude oil purchases from both Germany and Poland, despite the pledge of the two countries not to buy Russian crude via the Druzhba pipeline. Russia’s pipeline operator Transneft has received orders for crude oil purchases from Germany and Poland, Transneft’s CEO Nikolay Tokarev told Russian media last month.

Europe will find it difficult to replace Russian crude oil and product supply once the full effect of the EU embargoes on Russian petroleum products is felt, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last week.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Chevron Sending Tanker To Venezuela To Load Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com