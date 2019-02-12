Germany Set To Build LNG Terminals Amid European Gas Battle

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.93 +0.83 +1.56%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.68 +1.26 +2.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.581 -0.107 -3.98%
Mars US 20 hours 59.90 +0.59 +0.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.88 +0.48 +0.78%
Urals 2 days 59.12 -0.81 -1.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.43 +1.04 +1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.581 -0.107 -3.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 14 hours 63.29 +1.11 +1.79%
Murban 14 hours 64.40 +1.27 +2.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.09 +1.42 +2.60%
Basra Light 2 days 63.94 +1.13 +1.80%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.29 +1.15 +1.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Girassol 2 days 63.29 +1.25 +2.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.88 +0.48 +0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.98 +1.10 +2.83%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 42.10 +0.69 +1.67%
Canadian Condensate 38 days 50.25 +0.69 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 38 days 53.10 +0.69 +1.32%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 49.70 +0.69 +1.41%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.40 +0.69 +1.48%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.40 +0.69 +1.48%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 49.85 +0.69 +1.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 53.30 +0.69 +1.31%
Central Alberta 4 hours 48.10 +0.69 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Giddings 2 days 43.25 +0.75 +1.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.94 +0.48 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.05 +0.69 +1.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.00 +0.69 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.00 +0.69 +1.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.55 +0.69 +1.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.25 +0.50 +1.17%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.30 +0.74 +1.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Ford In Big Trouble: Three Recalls In North America
  • 7 minutes The end of stock buybacks?
  • 14 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 17 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 18 mins Former United Nations Scientist says the UN is lying about Global Warming and Sea-Level changes
  • 4 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 7 hours Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 5 hours L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans
  • 3 hours Strong Influence And Stronger Threat: Iran-Backed Groups Corner Iraq's Postwar Scrap Metal Market
  • 1 min How Is Greenland Dealing With Climate Change?
  • 3 mins "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 22 hours Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 4 hours Solar Array Required to Match Global Oil Consumption
  • 24 hours Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 23 hours methanol fuel cells
  • 16 hours Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today
  • 18 hours Green New Deal

Breaking News:

Bankruptcies In Canada’s Oil Industry Decline In 2018

The Achilles Heel For EV Makers

The Achilles Heel For EV Makers

Despite the overwhelming abundance of…

An Unexpected Bullish Factor For Oil

An Unexpected Bullish Factor For Oil

Slowing U.S. shale drilling activity…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Set To Build LNG Terminals Amid European Gas Battle

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 12, 2019, 1:30 PM CST LNG carrier

Germany will likely build two terminals to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday, in a move to appease the U.S. while Berlin also supports the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has divided the European Union member states in recent years.

“Germany and the US share an interest in secure and dependable energy supplies,” the AFP quoted Altmaier as saying in a statement on Monday, on the eve of his meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette.

The U.S. has long opposed the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Several EU member states, including Poland and Lithuania, also see the new pipeline project as a threat to Europe’s energy diversification and as boosting Russia’s grip on European gas supplies even more.

Germany, however, is the end-point of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which will follow the existing Nord Stream natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea. Germany supports Nord Stream 2 and sees the project as a private commercial venture that will help it to meet rising natural gas demand.

Several European companies—ENGIE, OMV, Shell, as well as Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall—are partners of Russia’s gas giant Gazprom in the Nord Stream 2 project. 

Speaking at an LNG Import Conference in Berlin today, German Economy Minister Altmaier said that all three proposed projects for LNG import terminals in Germany are being carefully considered.

“I am quite optimistic that at least two of the terminals will be realised within a very foreseeable period of time,” Reuters quoted Altmaier as saying.

The German minister also stressed that LNG terminals and imports are a completely separate issue from Nord Stream 2.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Brouillette tweeted from the Berlin conference: “Energy security requires energy diversity - a diversity of supply, countries providing that supply, and routes for that supply. The US supports Germany’s efforts to increase energy diversity through the construction of LNG shipping terminals - hopefully a destination for US LNG!”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell, Eni among Winners In Egypt Licensing Round

Next Post

Two Coal Plants Could Close Despite Opposition From Trump

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

 Alt text

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com