Germany Seals Milestone LNG Deal With The UAE

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.59 -1.15 -1.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.86 -1.29 -1.50%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.83 -4.44 -4.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 6.818 -0.010 -0.15%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 2.340 -0.043 -1.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 2 days 77.09 -4.70 -5.75%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.340 -0.043 -1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 87.53 -2.26 -2.52%
Graph down Murban 3 days 89.85 -2.63 -2.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 82.77 -4.03 -4.64%
Graph down Basra Light 300 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 87.05 -3.74 -4.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.25 -4.07 -4.46%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 55.96 -4.75 -7.82%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 62.24 +0.55 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 85.64 +0.55 +0.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 83.89 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 81.04 +0.55 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 79.04 +0.55 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 87.99 +0.55 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 77.34 +0.55 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 34 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 12 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 2 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 11 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Germany Seals Milestone LNG Deal With The UAE

Jim Beam Is Making Renewable Gas From Bourbon

Jim Beam Is Making Renewable Gas From Bourbon

Jim Bean has announced that…

Steel Prices Stagnate Despite Energy Prices Weighing On Production

Steel Prices Stagnate Despite Energy Prices Weighing On Production

Hot rolled coil and cold…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Seals Milestone LNG Deal With The UAE

By Irina Slav - Sep 26, 2022, 2:00 AM CDT

The United Arab Emirates agreed to an LNG supply deal with Germany’s RWE during Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to the Gulf.

The deal only covers one tanker of LNG, or 137,000 cubic meters, to be delivered later this year for trials at a floating LNG import terminal that is currently being constructed in Germany. According to the Financial Times, which cited unnamed sources, there are plans for five more LNG shipments to be sent by Emirati ADNOC to RWE in 2023.

“We need to make sure that the production of LNG in the world is advanced to the point where the high demand that exists can be met without having to resort to the production capacity that exists in Russia,” Scholz said.

This would take a lot of effort on a global scale and that effort would take a lot of time, which Germany does not really have. And while the deal between ADNOC and RWE was hailed as a milestone, the actual amount to be delivered is minuscule compared with Germany’s gas needs. Up until this year, Russia supplied more than half of the gas Germany consumed on an annual basis.

Chancellor Scholz also traveled to Qatar, which has a provisional agreement to supply German companies with gas but it has not progressed beyond the provisional stage because Qatar wants a long-term commitment and Germany was, at least earlier this year, reluctant to make one in light of its renewable energy ambitions. The German chancellor left Qatar without the announcement of a final deal, suggesting differences of opinion on the terms of a deal remained.

Besides liquefied natural gas, UAE’s ADNOC also sealed a deal to supply diesel to Germany and the first shipment has already arrived, the FT noted. The deal is for the supply of 250,000 tons of diesel per month over 2023.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Kurdistan Exported $3.8 Billion Worth Of Oil Over Three Months

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com