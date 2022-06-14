Germany Scrambles To Take Control Of Russia-Owned Refinery

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 118.9 -2.00 -1.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 26 mins 121.1 -1.18 -0.97%
Graph down Murban Crude 57 mins 119.9 -1.47 -1.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins 7.189 -1.420 -16.49%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 3.994 -0.042 -1.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 122.2 +0.19 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 122.2 +0.19 +0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.7 -2.53 -2.05%
Chart Mars US 1 day 112.8 -1.59 -1.39%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 3.994 -0.042 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 115.5 -3.47 -2.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 119.0 -3.49 -2.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 115.6 -0.95 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 197 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 126.1 -0.18 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 124.1 -0.80 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.7 -2.53 -2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 106.8 +0.26 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 123.1 +0.26 +0.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 121.3 +0.26 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 119.2 +0.26 +0.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 116.4 +0.26 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 116.4 +0.26 +0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 118.5 +0.26 +0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 122.0 +0.26 +0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 116.7 +0.26 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 122.2 +0.19 +0.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 117.5 +0.25 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 126.0 -0.94 -0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 114.9 -0.58 -0.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 118.8 -0.58 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 118.8 -0.58 -0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 117.5 +0.25 +0.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 14 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Unmoved After API Reports Small Crude Build

Will Western Sanctions Actually Impact Putin’s Political Prowess?

Will Western Sanctions Actually Impact Putin’s Political Prowess?

Though Russia’s economy is being…

It’s Time For Africa To Harness Its Natural Gas Potential

It’s Time For Africa To Harness Its Natural Gas Potential

Africa has a significant natural…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Scrambles To Take Control Of Russia-Owned Refinery

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 14, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT

Germany is considering various ways of keeping the fourth-largest refinery in the country operating as it looks to eliminate oil import dependence on Russia by the end of the year because the refinery that provides 90 percent of the fuel to the capital city Berlin is majority owned by Russia’s Rosneft.

Germany has several options for the Schwedt refinery—54-percent owned by Rosneft—including expropriation. But the German authorities fear retaliation from Russia in case of expropriation, including retaliation consisting of Moscow cutting natural gas supply to Germany, sources close to the deliberations told Reuters on Tuesday.

Germany has been preparing to take control of the Schwedt refinery under a plan that could see inputs shipped through the German Baltic Sea port of Rostock and the Polish port of Gdansk through an alternative pipeline link.

The refinery in Schwedt is being supplied with Russian crude oil via the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is exempted, for now, from the EU embargo on Russian oil imports, which will take effect at the end of this year. Germany, however, has pledged that it would eliminate all dependence on Russian oil by the end of the year. This means it has to procure alternative crude supply for the Schwedt refinery and to figure out how to operate the facility without its current majority owner and operator Rosneft.

The Russian oil giant, however, has so far refused to negotiate a sale of its stake in the refinery with Germany, or to discuss other solutions, according to Reuters’ sources.

Germany has considered making Shell, which has a minority 37.5-percent stake in Schwedt, a temporary day-to-day operator of the site, but Shell is neither interested in taking a permanent operatorship role nor in increasing its stake in the refinery, government and company sources told Reuters.

Another idea is making Poland’s refiner PKN Orlen a temporary operator of the Schwedt refinery as it could supply non-Russian crude from Gdansk. But Poland wants Rosneft ousted from the refinery before considering an agreement to run it, Reuters’ sources say.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Billionaire Harold Hamm Proposes To Take Continental Resources Private

Next Post

Europe Imports Record LNG Volumes

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

 Alt text

Geopolitics Takes A Back Seat As Biden Drops Sanctions On Venezuela
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com