Germany Looks To Protect Russia-Led Nord Stream 2 From US Sanctions

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 46.57 -0.21 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 18 mins 49.96 -0.29 -0.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins 2.591 +0.038 +1.49%
Graph up Mars US 25 mins 47.78 +1.38 +2.97%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 48.87 +0.56 +1.16%
Graph up Urals 24 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 48.71 +1.28 +2.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.71 +1.28 +2.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.42 +1.12 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 25 mins 2.591 +0.038 +1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 48.77 -0.36 -0.73%
Graph down Murban 2 days 49.32 -0.31 -0.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.50 +2.31 +5.00%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 51.77 +1.41 +2.80%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 50.76 +2.36 +4.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.70 +2.38 +4.93%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.27 +2.16 +4.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 48.87 +0.56 +1.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 days 32.95 +0.87 +2.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.63 +1.26 +3.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 45.78 +1.26 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 47.18 +1.26 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 40.98 +1.26 +3.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 39.28 +1.26 +3.31%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 39.28 +1.26 +3.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 41.13 +1.26 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 42.48 +1.26 +3.06%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 39.38 +1.26 +3.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 48.71 +1.28 +2.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 48.75 +0.08 +0.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 39.47 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.00 +1.25 +3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 50.77 +1.26 +2.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 41 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 46 mins ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 4 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 1 day Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 8 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days can Trump pardon himself?

Breaking News:

Iran Expects To Sell 2.3 Million Bpd In 2021

OPEC+ Stabilizes Oil Markets

OPEC+ Stabilizes Oil Markets

OPEC+ appears to have successfully…

Shale Executives See Little Chance Of Significant Growth

Shale Executives See Little Chance Of Significant Growth

The quick decline in shale…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Looks To Protect Russia-Led Nord Stream 2 From US Sanctions

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 11, 2020, 3:30 PM CST

The German state where the controversial Russia-led natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 is planned to land has proposed the creation of a state-protected foundation that would hold the assets of Nord Stream in a bid to protect the project from U.S. sanctions, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a proposal of the provincial government of Mecklenburg–West Pomerania.

The proposal is to hold the Nord Stream 2 assets inside a foundation whose official purpose will be to protect the environment, according to the document Bloomberg has seen.  

The United States, several European countries, including the Baltic states and Poland, as well as the European Union (EU), have expressed concern about Russia using gas sales and its gas monopoly Gazprom as a political tool.

Germany, for its part, is looking at the economic benefits of the Nord Stream 2 project.

In July, the United States warned the companies that were helping to complete Nord Stream 2 that they should ‘get out now’ or face the consequences, as the Trump Administration stepped up efforts to stop the construction of the controversial Russia-led pipeline in Europe.

“It’s a clear warning to companies aiding and abetting Russia’s malign influence projects will not be tolerated. Get out now, or risk the consequences,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in mid-July.  

In October, the U.S. Department of State said it was broadening the sanctions against service providers and those funding vessels involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 in a fresh attempt to prevent the project from completing. 

The annual U.S. defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), also targets the pipeline, targeting any company providing any help for the completion of the pipeline. The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on bill, which passed in the House, this week.  

It’s unlikely that German lawmakers and politicians will decide on the regional proposal to shield Nord Stream 2 from U.S. sanctions before the end of this year, Claudia Mueller, a lawmaker in federal parliament representing Mecklenburg-West Pomerania from the opposition Greens told Bloomberg.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EVs Take Record 15% Share Of UK’s Used Car Market

Next Post

Iran Expects To Sell 2.3 Million Bpd In 2021

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com