German Coal Plant To Get Massive Clean Energy Facelift

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.57 +1.38 +1.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.13 +1.23 +1.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.39 +1.16 +1.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.583 +0.091 +3.65%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.614 +0.005 +0.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 70.00 -1.48 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.614 +0.005 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.73 +1.03 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.18 +0.98 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.93 -1.27 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 569 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.19 -0.78 -1.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.23 -1.01 -1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 49.94 -0.74 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 73.34 -0.74 -1.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.59 -0.74 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 68.74 -0.74 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 65.44 -0.74 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.44 -0.74 -1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.74 -0.74 -1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 75.69 -0.74 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 65.04 -0.74 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 20 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 56 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 12 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 13 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

German Coal Plant To Get Massive Clean Energy Facelift

Coal Subsidies Jeopardize EU Power Market Reform

Coal Subsidies Jeopardize EU Power Market Reform

A proposal to extend subsidies…

EU Fails To Agree On Energy Reforms

EU Fails To Agree On Energy Reforms

The European Union failed to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

German Coal Plant To Get Massive Clean Energy Facelift

By Alex Kimani - Jun 21, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

Germany’s giant power firm, LEAG, has announced it will transform its lignite-fired thermal power plants into Europe’s largest green energy hub, with a capacity between 7 GW and 14 GW. The company has a target to install between 7 GW and 14 GW of wind and solar energy capacity, and another 3 GWh of storage capacity and 2 GW for green hydrogen production in the Lusatia region in Eastern Germany by 2040.

It’s one of a series of developments that prove that Europe remains committed to the clean energy transition despite the global energy crisis recently forcing them to do a U-turn on coal generation.

Last year, the Washington Post reported that coal mines and power plants that closed 10 years ago in Germany were repaired and re-commissioned in what industry observers have dubbed a “spring” for Germany’s coal-fired power plants. That’s a big U-turn considering that Germany's goal had been to phase out all coal-generated electricity by 2038.

Germany was among the hardest hit countries by the growing energy crisis after effectively boxing itself into a corner with its energy policies. For decades, successive governments in Berlin pursued a policy of maximizing the country’s dependence on Russian oil and gas, and almost completely ditched nuclear energy with the final two functional reactors set to be turned off in 2022. As a result, Germany became heavily reliant on Russia’s natural gas, with the fuel accounting for 25% of the country’s total primary energy consumption prior to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Other European countries such as Austria, Poland, the Netherlands and Greece have also started restarting coal plants.

The situation has led to soaring global coal consumption that could reach levels we haven’t seen in a decade, though there will be a limit to growth considering that investment in any new coal-powered plants has stalled. But that only makes the coal market tighter, pushing the energy source into an outperforming category. 

Thermal coal, which is the variety used to generate power, has seen a 170% rise in price since the end of 2021–most of those gains made following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

But Germany has acknowledged that coal is merely a stop-gap solution, and the country must also be clear-eyed about its long-term energy future--a future without Russia’s gas. Nuclear energy is out of the question considering that few, if any, European nations are as opposed to nuclear energy as Germany is. In February 2022, German politicians vehemently denounced the EU’s attempt to label nuclear energy as sustainable.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Court Dismisses $5.1B Environmental Claim Against Biggest Kazakh Oil Project  

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight

 Alt text

S&P Global Warns That A U.S. Default Would Wreak Havoc On Global Energy Markets

 Alt text

The Problem With Converting CO2 Back Into Fuel
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com