Drought Could Jeopardize Cargo Flows Through Panama Canal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 32 mins 70.21 -1.57 -2.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.09 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.08 +1.07 +1.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.546 -0.086 -3.27%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.589 -0.091 -3.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 4 days 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.589 -0.091 -3.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.70 +0.57 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.20 +0.61 +0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.20 +0.84 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 567 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.97 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.24 +0.42 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.68 +1.12 +2.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.08 +1.12 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.33 +1.12 +1.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.48 +1.12 +1.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.48 +1.12 +1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 76.43 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 65.78 +1.12 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 18 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 29 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 19 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 15 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Central And Eastern Europe Seeks Balance In Ukrainian Grain Trade

Tbilisi’s Economic Aspirations Spark Security Concerns

Tbilisi’s Economic Aspirations Spark Security Concerns

Georgia's plans to construct a…

China At The Forefront Of Nuclear Weapon Expansion

China At The Forefront Of Nuclear Weapon Expansion

China has added an estimated…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Drought Could Jeopardize Cargo Flows Through Panama Canal

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 20, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

The worst drought in Panama on record risks creating another bottleneck in global trade and strain supply chains as the water levels in the Panama Canal are at their lowest level since one of the world’s most important trade chokepoints opened for navigation in 1914.

The Panama Canal, an important route connecting the Pacific Ocean with the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, has seen this year record-low water levels in its Gatún Lake. Authorities have already imposed some navigation restrictions to cope with the drought.

Container ships have had to reduce their loads by around one-quarter over the past month as a result of those restrictions, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Container traffic continues, but some shippers have had to unload containers on the side of the canal on the Pacific Ocean, move them by rail, and then return those to vessels before crossing through the side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Although not a major oil trade route, the Panama Canal handles U.S. LNG cargoes from the U.S. Gulf Coast and copper cargoes from large producer Chile.

In the middle of April, the Panama Canal Authority lowered the maximum draft level for Neopanamax vessels transiting the interoceanic waterway due to the recent drought, which has resulted in low levels in its lake system. Vessels making the transit will be offered a draft of 47.5 feet instead of the maximum allowed, which is 50 feet, the authority said.

Earlier this month, it said that “LNG carriers transiting through the all-water route typically report drafts of up to 37 feet, hence these temporary adjustments have had little impact.”

Rainfalls in Panama have been well below average so far this year, and the El Niño—expected to result in higher temperatures and less rain -- could worsen the water-level situation further in July, the Journal notes.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Bottlenecks on the Panama Canal, which handles around 5% of annual global maritime trade, could result in delays, create additional supply-chain issues, and push up the costs for chartering vessels and moving goods.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

German Carmakers To Suffer As China’s EV Boom Accelerates

Next Post

German Carmakers To Suffer As China’s EV Boom Accelerates

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

 Alt text

How The Pace Of Climate Change Keeps Surprising Us

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com