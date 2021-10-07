Gazprom On Track To Fill Russian Gas Storage By End-October

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.81 +0.51 +0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 81.95 +0.87 +1.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 5.755 +0.078 +1.37%
Graph up Heating Oil 17 mins 2.472 +0.012 +0.50%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.344 +0.009 +0.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.06 -1.36 -1.69%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.06 -1.36 -1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 -1.74 -2.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.65 +0.22 +0.27%
Chart Mars US 36 mins 76.40 -1.03 -1.33%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.344 +0.009 +0.40%

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.20 +0.82 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.33 +0.92 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.39 -2.00 -2.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 79.76 -1.33 -1.64%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.22 -1.79 -2.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 -1.74 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 -1.74 -2.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.19 -1.62 -1.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.65 +0.22 +0.27%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 64.85 +0.80 +1.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 40 mins 64.78 -1.65 -2.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 76.43 -1.50 -1.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 77.83 -1.50 -1.89%
Graph down Sweet Crude 40 mins 75.53 -1.40 -1.82%
Graph down Peace Sour 40 mins 73.18 -1.65 -2.20%
Chart Peace Sour 40 mins 73.18 -1.65 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 40 mins 75.33 -1.60 -2.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 40 mins 76.73 -2.05 -2.60%
Chart Central Alberta 40 mins 73.33 -1.70 -2.27%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.06 -1.36 -1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.91 +1.42 +1.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 72.25 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -1.50 -2.17%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.37 -1.50 -1.77%

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 15 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 22 hours Beijing (CCP) Unleashes Sweeping Bid to Remold Society (Take Complete Control)
  • 2 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 14 hours Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 23 hours This is why pipelines have bad press.
  • 21 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 1 day Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations

Breaking News:

Even The World’s Top LNG Exporter Thinks Natural Gas Prices Are Too High

The Best Way To Play The Natural Gas Boom

The Best Way To Play The Natural Gas Boom

The natural gas boom has…

Moody’s: Oil Industry Must Spend $542 Billion To Avoid Supply Shock

Moody’s: Oil Industry Must Spend $542 Billion To Avoid Supply Shock

Global annual upstream spending needs…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Share

Related News

Gazprom On Track To Fill Russian Gas Storage By End-October

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 07, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Gazprom is on track to have filled Russia’s underground gas storage by the end of this month, a senior executive said on Thursday, which could potentially mean that the Russian gas giant could send more gas to Europe after that.        

The Russian gas monopoly, a major supplier to Europe, has been accused in recent weeks of deliberately withholding additional supply to its customers, thus exacerbating the natural gas crunch and sending prices to record highs.

The European Commission is looking into complaints from some European Union (EU) member states that Russia isn’t sending more gas on top of the long-term contracted volumes, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We are looking into this claim, together with Executive Vice President Vestager, who is responsible for competition rules, because it is of course a very serious matter,” Simson said.

However, “Our initial assessment suggests that Russia is fulfilling its long-term contracts,” the EU Energy Commissioner told Reuters.

After reaching another record high on Wednesday, natural gas prices in Europe and the UK reversed some of the gains later in the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Gazprom could send more gas to its European customers.

Putin also took the opportunity to blame the high natural gas prices on Europe. What’s more, Putin blamed Europe’s energy market crisis on the green transition.

On Thursday, the International Energy Agency’s executive director Fatih Birol told the Financial Times that the IEA’s assessment points to the fact that Russia could boost its European exports by 15 percent of peak winter supply.

The IEA’s head called on Russia to prove it is a reliable supplier, as it has always claimed it is. If Gazprom raises exports, the additional volumes could ease the supply crunch and calm the nervous markets, Birol told FT.

“I don’t say they will do it but if they wish so, they have the capacity to do it,” the IEA’s chief told FT, referring to Russia.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

Japan Restarts Nuclear Power Plants To Slash Emissions

Next Post

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

