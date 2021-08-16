Gazprom Neft Ready To Boost Production In Line With OPEC+ Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.88 -1.56 -2.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 69.12 -1.47 -2.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.969 +0.108 +2.80%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.043 -0.035 -1.66%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.207 -0.056 -2.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 70.90 -0.42 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 66.84 -0.55 -0.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.207 -0.056 -2.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 69.58 -0.53 -0.76%
Graph down Murban 3 days 70.56 -0.46 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 65.95 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 71.67 -0.76 -1.05%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 70.47 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Girassol 3 days 69.64 -0.34 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 70.90 -0.42 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.86 -0.65 -1.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 55.44 -0.65 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 67.44 -0.65 -0.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 68.84 -0.65 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 64.74 -0.65 -0.99%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 61.44 -0.65 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 61.44 -0.65 -1.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 64.09 -0.65 -1.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 67.14 -0.65 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 62.44 -0.65 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 58.75 -0.75 -1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 71.60 +0.98 +1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 62.39 -0.65 -1.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 66.34 -0.65 -0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 66.34 -0.65 -0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 58.75 -0.50 -0.84%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 73.33 -0.65 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Gazprom Neft Ready To Boost Production In Line With OPEC+ Deal

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

Shale gas has propelled the…

Can Anything Replace China As Demand Driver For Oil?

Can Anything Replace China As Demand Driver For Oil?

The quickly rising number of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprom Neft Ready To Boost Production In Line With OPEC+ Deal

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 16, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, will be able to swiftly raise its crude oil production in line with the OPEC+ deal for unwinding the collective cuts, one of Russia’s top oil-producing companies told Reuters in an email on Friday.

Gazprom Neft has many oil wells, at which it had reduced production because of the OPEC+ production quotas. In addition, some oil wells have been sitting idle since last year, the company told Reuters.

Last year, Gazprom Neft reduced its liquids production by 4 percent because of the OPEC+ deal. But the company is also one of the key drivers of Russia’s potential to raise production because of its plan to boost output at several oilfields.   

Russia, the leader of the non-OPEC group in the OPEC+ alliance, currently pumps somewhere around 9.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and another roughly 900,000 bpd in condensates, which are not included in Russia’s quota.  

Russia saw its oil production rise for the first time in three months in July as OPEC+ continued to ease the production cuts and planned maintenance at some Russian oilfields ended. 

Russia’s compliance with the OPEC+ deal will be around 100 percent in July, Deputy Prime Minister and chief oil negotiator, Alexander Novak, said earlier this month.

Russia can boost its oil production in August by 100,000 bpd, as per the parameters in the OPEC+ deal agreed in July, Novak added.

The deputy prime minister said after OPEC+ sealed the deal that Russia could return to pumping 10.5 million bpd by May 2022, and at a later stage, raise crude production to 11.5 million bpd, depending on the global oil market.

Some Russian analysts, however, told Reuters that they doubt the country could be able to reach and sustain a crude oil production level of 11.5 million bpd.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Oil Counties Saw Population Jump Over The Past Decade

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery
Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears

Oil Continues To Collapse On OPEC News, COVID Fears
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power May Not Have A Role In Energy Transition After All
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com