  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 21 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 6 mins Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 2 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 hour Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Biden returns USA to its roots

Breaking News:

EIA: Oil Prices Will Remain Above $100 For Months

High Jet Fuel Prices Can’t Curb Consumers’ Insatiable Demand To Fly

High Jet Fuel Prices Can’t Curb Consumers’ Insatiable Demand To Fly

While jet fuel prices have…

Could Oil Prices Really Hit $200?

Could Oil Prices Really Hit $200?

Russia’s war in Ukraine is…

Related News

Gasoline Prices Serious Problem For Most Americans: Poll

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 16, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

More than half of all Americans have found the price of gasoline a “very serious problem” or “somewhat serious problem” according to new polling data.

A new Quinnipiac poll showed that 37% of Americans had found gasoline prices to be a very serious problem. Another 27% had found it to be a somewhat serious problem. Only 14% of Americans find gasoline prices no problem at all, while 25% feel it is not too serious of a problem.

But it isn’t just people’s pocketbooks dictating just how serious of a problem it is—the polling showed serious divisions along party lines.

Of those that feel gasoline prices are either a very serious or somewhat serious problem for them and their families, 85% were Republicans, 68% were Independents, and 38% were Democrats.

The poll also revealed that 45% of Americans said they had cut back—significantly—on household spending due to the high gasoline prices. Forty-six percent also said they had cut back on how much they drive.

The driving cutback data that the poll revealed could shed light on what some analysts say is coming: gasoline—and therefore crude oil—demand destruction.

The IEA on Wednesday revised down its oil demand growth forecast by an average of 950,000 bpd this year, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to cause further price spikes as Russia’s crude oil fails to find buyers—to the tune of millions of barrels each day, globally.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,936 U.S. adults nationwide from March 10 to March 14.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.305 on Wednesday, according to AAA data.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

Chernobyl Could Be Close To New Nuclear Disaster

Next Post

EIA: Oil Prices Will Remain Above $100 For Months

