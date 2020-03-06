Gasoline Prices Are Plummeting

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 41.28 -4.62 -10.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 45.27 -4.72 -9.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.708 -0.064 -3.61%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 41.98 -4.72 -10.11%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.32 -1.05 -2.54%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.708 -0.064 -3.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 48.58 -2.16 -4.26%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 50.32 -2.44 -4.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 37.88 -5.86 -13.40%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 46.34 -4.54 -8.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 46.41 -6.05 -11.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 46.07 -5.81 -11.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 28.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 30.50 -0.88 -2.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 46.75 -0.88 -1.85%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 46.30 -0.88 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 41.65 -0.88 -2.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 40.15 -0.88 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 44.90 -0.88 -1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 36.40 -0.88 -2.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.70 +0.14 +0.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.63 -0.88 -1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 5 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 7 minutes House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 9 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 3 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 1 hour Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 22 hours Trump Orders Biofuel Boost
  • 15 hours Instinct Saying "Hills"
  • 19 hours Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 6 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 21 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 3 hours Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 1 day China: COVAD-19 has ALREADY MUTATED AT LEAST ONCE. COVAD-19 is an RNA virus thus can mutate rapidly. Death rate now 3.4%
  • 12 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 13 hours Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?

Breaking News:

U.S. Net Petroleum Exports Hit Highest Ever In February

The Odds Are Stacked Against Oil As Recession Looms

The Odds Are Stacked Against Oil As Recession Looms

The recent slump in Brent…

This Supermajor Is Diving Into The Green Hydrogen Game

This Supermajor Is Diving Into The Green Hydrogen Game

The green hydrogen revolution is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Gasoline Prices Are Plummeting

By Michael Kern - Mar 06, 2020, 1:00 PM CST Gasoline pump

Everywhere you look, it seems like things have taken a turn for the worst. The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc across markets. The U.S. political system is in a frenzy. OPEC is crumbling. Geopolitical tensions are reaching a boiling point. Vacations are stuck in limbo. And our favorite technology is being used against us. But at least you’ll be able to hop in the car and drive as far away from all of those problems as you want. Gas is cheap. Cheaper than it’s been in quite some time, in fact. 

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is sitting at a comfy $2.40. That’s a whole $1.70 cheaper than the record highs set back in 2008, and a $0.20 cheaper than GasBuddy’s yearly projections. And in the deep south, gas prices are even cheaper. In Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, some gas stations are posting prices as low as $2.01.

GasBuddy's senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said the spreading respiratory illness triggered a drop in global demand that could benefit domestic motorists for weeks to come.

“Tens of thousands of flights have been canceled, people have been told to stay from school and work, and now that’s spreading,” DeHaan said. “What you’re seeing is a reduction in oil demand globally that has pushed the price of oil down.”

Related: OPEC To Russia: It’s Over

So What’s Behind The Cheap Fuel?

The first and most obvious factor is the price of crude oil has plummeted since the beginning of the year. Brent prices have fallen from a high of $70.25 in early January to $46.12 today. And some say that the downward spiral isn’t finished just yet.

With OPEC failing to come to an agreement over further cuts, and the cartel looking exceedingly likely to end its short-lived relationship with Russia, things are likely to get worse for oil before they get better.

On top of the OPEC drama unfolding, the coronavirus crisis has sent panic through traders across the globe. Hedge funds, investors and traders are piling back into safe haven assets.

That being said, if you’re looking at the glass half full, your commute just got a lot cheaper, and as driving season inches closer, it might be time to ditch the cruise you had planned, and start looking for an escape across America’s beautiful highways.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC Compliance Hit 136% Before Talks Failed

Next Post

Buffett Pulls Out Of Canadian LNG Project As Opposition Intensifies

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 Large Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains

Large Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com