Gas Will Become Second-Largest Energy Source By 2040

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.14 -3.79 -6.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.86 -4.26 -6.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.083 +0.295 +7.79%
Mars US 21 hours 64.23 -0.36 -0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.82 +0.93 +1.35%
Urals 2 days 69.03 +0.84 +1.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.33 +0.34 +0.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.42 +0.37 +0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.083 +0.295 +7.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 14 hours 69.11 -2.38 -3.33%
Murban 14 hours 71.23 -2.19 -2.98%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.46 +0.52 +0.81%
Basra Light 2 days 69.82 -0.03 -0.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.95 -0.18 -0.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.33 +0.34 +0.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.33 +0.34 +0.49%
Girassol 2 days 70.87 +1.12 +1.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.82 +0.93 +1.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 23.62 -3.16 -11.80%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.93 +4.49 +33.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 41.93 -0.26 -0.62%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.03 -0.26 -0.43%
Sweet Crude 2 days 25.58 +4.39 +20.72%
Peace Sour 2 days 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.03 +0.84 +2.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 29.68 +2.49 +9.16%
Central Alberta 2 days 20.43 +8.24 +67.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.25 -0.50 -0.88%
Giddings 2 days 50.00 -0.50 -0.99%
ANS West Coast 7 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.88 -0.26 -0.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.83 -0.26 -0.45%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.83 -0.26 -0.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.38 -0.26 -0.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.94 -0.26 -0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 6 minutes OPEC Builds Case For Oil Supply Cut
  • 15 minutes Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 8 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 5 hours Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 3 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 22 hours Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 4 hours Can U.S. Add "Another Russia" to Oil Supply?
  • 1 day China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 1 day A Future of Ultrarich vs Useless
  • 3 days Court Blocks Keystone XL Construction
  • 23 hours A lesson from VW
  • 5 hours GM Says No To Electric Pickup Trucks For 'Decades'
  • 5 hours A Strong U.S. Economy Will Boost Global Growth in 2019
  • 4 days Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 4 days Frankenstein Web Tech World? Father of Web Says Tech Giants May Have To Be Split Up

Breaking News:

IEF Head: Oil Prices To Wobble In $60-80 Range Short Term

The Biggest Threat To Dollar Dominance

The Biggest Threat To Dollar Dominance

Russia’s large oil companies are…

What’s Behind China’s New Charm Offensive?

What’s Behind China’s New Charm Offensive?

Long-time U.S. ally, Australia, is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gas Will Become Second-Largest Energy Source By 2040

By Irina Slav - Nov 13, 2018, 9:30 AM CST flaring offshore

Natural gas will overtake oil as the second most popular energy source for power generation by 2040, the International Energy Agency said in its latest World Energy Outlook, adding that all worries about a glut will soon dissipate thanks to China’s ever-growing thirst for what many call a bridge fuel between the fossil fuel era and the renewables era.

Reuters recently reported that China had overtaken Japan as the biggest natural gas importer in the world. That’s thanks to a strategy for reducing pollution levels pursued by Beijing with a relentlessness that last year backfired, leaving several million households with no heating because of a gas shortage.

Yet imports are growing: in the first ten months of the year these reached 72.06 million tons, Reuters calculated, which was 33 percent more than a year earlier. Domestic production is also growing as consumption expands. China is currently the third-largest consumer of natural gas behind the U.S. and Russia, which are both a lot more self-sufficient in gas than China.

Despite this growth in natural gas consumption, however, according to the authority, coal will remain the single largest source of energy for power generation in the next two decades, but gas and renewables will gain a lot of ground, nevertheless. In fact, the IEA said, renewables will grow the most, representing two-thirds of new capacity additions until 2040. Their share in the power generation mix will increase to 40 percent,…

To read the rest of this article Start a FREE subscription to our premium publication

Oil & Energy Insider - 14 day free trial

14 day FREE trial
A FREE Subscription Includes:
  • Investment advice normally reserved for hedge fund clients.
  • Market & sector research not available anywhere else.
  • Strategic advice from corporate & military intelligence analysts.
  • 9 Weekly Investment / intelligence reports.
  • Full access to all previous reports.
  • 14 days risk free trial.
Get FREE access to our research for 14 days

An essential resource for all investors in the energy sector whether you're a trader, fund manager or individual investor - this inside look at the energy markets is unlike any other report or service currently available.

Previous Post

OPEC’s First Female President May Be Extradited Back To Nigeria

Next Post

400,000 Bpd Dalian Refining Complex Gets Greenlighted

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Most Popular

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project
Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

 Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

 Alt text

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com