OPEC’s First Female President May Be Extradited Back To Nigeria

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.45 -1.48 -2.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.43 -1.69 -2.41%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.979 +0.191 +5.04%
Mars US 12 hours 64.23 -0.36 -0.56%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.89 -1.79 -2.53%
Urals 1 day 69.03 +0.84 +1.23%
Louisiana Light 5 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Louisiana Light 5 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.33 +0.34 +0.49%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.05 -1.10 -1.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.979 +0.191 +5.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 71.49 +1.44 +2.06%
Murban 1 day 73.42 +1.28 +1.77%
Iran Heavy 1 day 64.46 +0.52 +0.81%
Basra Light 1 day 69.82 -0.03 -0.04%
Saharan Blend 1 day 68.95 -0.18 -0.26%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.33 +0.34 +0.49%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.33 +0.34 +0.49%
Girassol 1 day 70.87 +1.12 +1.61%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.89 -1.79 -2.53%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 14 hours 26.78 -0.27 -1.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 17.93 +4.49 +33.41%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 41.93 -0.26 -0.62%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 60.03 -0.26 -0.43%
Sweet Crude 1 day 25.58 +4.39 +20.72%
Peace Sour 1 day 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Peace Sour 1 day 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 41.03 +0.84 +2.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 29.68 +2.49 +9.16%
Central Alberta 1 day 20.43 +8.24 +67.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.25 -0.50 -0.88%
Giddings 1 day 50.00 -0.50 -0.99%
ANS West Coast 6 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 1 day 53.88 -0.26 -0.48%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.83 -0.26 -0.45%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.83 -0.26 -0.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.38 -0.26 -0.46%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.20 -0.48 -0.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 8 minutes China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 15 minutes Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 14 hours Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 14 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 2 hours Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 53 mins Can U.S. Add "Another Russia" to Oil Supply?
  • 3 days Court Blocks Keystone XL Construction
  • 22 hours A Future of Ultrarich vs Useless
  • 14 hours A lesson from VW
  • 9 hours New Oil Order- Diplomacy, Geopolitics and Economics
  • 8 hours GM Says No To Electric Pickup Trucks For 'Decades'
  • 4 days Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 4 days Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  • 3 days Frankenstein Web Tech World? Father of Web Says Tech Giants May Have To Be Split Up
  • 4 days 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG

Breaking News:

OPEC’s First Female President May Be Extradited Back To Nigeria

Plunging Battery Costs To Trigger Energy Storage Boom

Plunging Battery Costs To Trigger Energy Storage Boom

The cost of producing batteries…

Will China Continue Its Canadian Crude Buying Spree?

Will China Continue Its Canadian Crude Buying Spree?

A decline in Venezuelan production…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC’s First Female President May Be Extradited Back To Nigeria

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 13, 2018, 12:00 AM CST Madueke

Nigeria is looking for the extradition of former oil minister and the first female president of OPEC from the UK to face trial in her home country, because a corruption investigation in Britain is taking too long, the head of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Monday.

Diezani Alison-Madueke served as petroleum minister of Nigeria between 2010 and early 2015 under then Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, until he was defeated in the elections by current president Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. Alison-Madueke was also the first female president of OPEC.

She was arrested in 2015 in London as part of a two-year-long investigation by the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) into global corruption, bribery, and money laundering. Alison-Madueke was released on bail after being questioned. She has been on bail ever since, according to AFP.

Police and investigators suspect that Alison-Madueke was involved in siphoning off billions of U.S. dollars from Nigerian oil deals and state accounts when she was overseeing Nigeria’s oil industry, for personal benefits, including for buying luxury homes in London and in Nigeria’s capital Abuja.

More than two years ago, a Nigerian ad-hoc parliamentary committee revealed that there were no formal contracts between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and trading companies that received $24 billion worth of Nigerian crude oil between 2011 and 2014.

According to the results of the investigation, Alison-Madueke illegally allowed for a swap of Nigerian crude oil for refined products to trading firms Duke Oil and Trafigura.

The former Nigerian oil minister denies wrongdoing. Now Nigeria seeks extradition from the UK to put her on trial at home.

EFCC’s chairman Ibrahim Magu told a news conference in Abuja on Monday that “It is very unreasonable that she is not being tried there,” referring to the UK.

“That’s why I say, if you cannot prosecute her, bring her here. We will prosecute her... We cannot wait endlessly like this. I think three years and above is sufficient to take her to court,” AFP quoted Magu as saying.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Gets First U.S. LNG Since Slapping Tariff Two Months Ago

Next Post

China Gets First U.S. LNG Since Slapping Tariff Two Months Ago

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project
Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

 Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Overlooked Downside Of Ethanol

 Alt text

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com