Gas Stove Regulations Aren’t Done Deal Just Yet

Republican lawmakers are not letting the gas stove go quietly into that good night, instead planning two votes this afternoon that would keep Democrats from regulating the appliance that found itself in the center of climate crosshairs.

The Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act and the Save Our Stoves Act are both expected to be up for votes this week. The first would keep the CPSC from utilizing federal funds to ban gas stoves. The second would prevent the Energy Department from finalizing its rules that created efficiency standards for them.

Republicans have argued that people, not “out-of-touch government bureaucrats” should be the ones deciding which appliances to use in their own kitchens. Meanwhile, Democrats insist that Republicans are misleading the public about gas stoves.

Some individual cities and states have effectively banned gas stoves in new builds at some point in the future. New York state, for example, passed a law last month that banned gas stoves and appliances in all new buildings by 2026—it was the first state in the U.S. to pass a ban on gas stoves.

Berkley, California, passed a ban on gas stoves in 2019. But in April of this year, an appeals court ruled against the city over its scheme to ban natural gas hookups in new buildings. In the ruling, the court sided against Berkely, saying that its 2019 ban on natural gas hookups effectively banned all appliances operating with natural gas, which it was not allowed to do because of federal legislation that pre-empts such local legislation.

New York City passed its own version of a gas hookup ban for new builds in 2021.

The American Gas Association has warned that banning natural gas would raise costs for consumers and deny affordable energy to underserved populations.

