Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

US Intelligence Community Warned Of Ukrainian Plot Of NordStream Sabatoge: WaPo

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 06, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

The CIA was warned in June that Ukrainian special forces had planned an attack on Russia’s Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, according to an exclusive from the Washington Post.

The heads-up from a European spy agency came months before the Nord Stream gas pipeline suffered at the hands of what most official investigations deemed gross sabotage. The warning said that the attacks would be carried out by a small team of divers who reportedly directly to the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Washington Post suggests.

The intelligence report was shared on Discord, WaPo said, allegedly from Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira. The intelligence was based on information from a Ukrainian individual, although WaPo was unable to corroborate the source’s information. The CIA, however, did share back in June its report with Germany and other European countries, sources familiar with the matter told WaPo.

In the aftermath of the attacks, Germany and several other governments set out to investigate the cause of the explosions but have failed to reach any conclusion.

The Nord Stream pipelines were sabotaged in late September in still unexplained circumstances. Nord Stream 1 was carrying gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, while Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation after Germany axed the certification process following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia, for its part, shut down Nord Stream 1 indefinitely in early September, claiming an inability to repair gas turbines because of the Western sanctions.

Russia has called for an international investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage after a U.S. investigative journalist wrote in February that the United States had planted explosives on the bottom of the Baltic Sea to blow up the pipelines, although Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said last month that the chances of finding and bringing the Nord Stream attack perpetrators to justice were negligible.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

