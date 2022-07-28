Gas Levy Could Triple Household Heating Bills In Germany

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 97.04 -0.22 -0.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 107.3 +0.71 +0.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 106.3 +3.66 +3.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 8.184 -0.370 -4.33%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.474 +0.045 +1.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 102.4 +2.17 +2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 102.4 +2.17 +2.16%
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 -1.24 -1.13%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 97.26 +4.48 +4.83%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.474 +0.045 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 29 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 29 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 29 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 241 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 29 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 29 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 -1.24 -1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 74.35 +2.47 +3.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 83.16 +2.28 +2.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 99.41 +2.28 +2.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 97.66 +2.28 +2.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 95.56 +2.28 +2.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 92.71 +2.28 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 92.71 +2.28 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 94.81 +2.28 +2.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 98.36 +2.28 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 93.01 +2.28 +2.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 102.4 +2.17 +2.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 93.75 +2.25 +2.46%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 87.50 +2.25 +2.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 105.1 -0.73 -0.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 91.91 +2.28 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 95.86 +2.28 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 95.86 +2.28 +2.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 93.75 +2.25 +2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 87.50 +2.25 +2.64%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 106.5 +0.28 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 3 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts

Breaking News:

Gas Levy Could Triple Household Heating Bills In Germany

Oil Prices Slide As IMF Sees Global Economy Teetering On The Brink

Oil Prices Slide As IMF Sees Global Economy Teetering On The Brink

Crude oil prices fell on…

Russia’s New Gas Deals With Iran Are A Threat To The West

Russia’s New Gas Deals With Iran Are A Threat To The West

Gazprom’s $40 billion MoU with…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Gas Levy Could Triple Household Heating Bills In Germany

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 28, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

Germany plans to introduce a levy for all its gas consumers beginning in October as the government looks to avoid a wave of collapsing gas-importing and gas-trading companies amid record-high natural gas prices, a new bill seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

Russia is further reducing flows via Nord Stream this week, to just 20% of the pipeline's capacity, days after restarting the link at 40% capacity after regular maintenance.   

The German government has already intervened to rescue energy group Uniper, Russia's single largest gas buyer in Germany. Uniper—and many other German gas traders and suppliers—have been reeling from reduced Russian supply and soaring prices of non-Russian gas. Germany and Uniper agreed last week on a $15 billion bailout package, including the German government taking a 30-percent stake in the company and making more liquidity and credit lines available to the group.

Under the plans of the government, all consumers of gas, including households, will have to pay an additional levy, which will go to support Germany's gas importing companies, which struggle with a lack of Russian gas and sky-high prices of non-Russian alternatives. The details of the bill are set to be announced next month.

Households and industrial consumers are expected to pay the levy through September 2024, according to the draft Reuters has seen.

"One doesn't know exactly how much (gas) will cost in November, but the bitter news is that it's definitely a few hundred euros per household," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck was quoted by Reuters as saying on Thursday.

Marcel Fratzscher, president of DIW, the German Institute for Economic Research, told Düsseldorf's Rheinischen Post newspaper that German households should prepare for at least tripled costs of heating on gas. The levy should be accompanied by a relief package for lower-income households, otherwise the new charge could lead to a "social catastrophe," Fratzscher added.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Flash Floods Disrupt Operations At Middle East’s Largest Oil Bunkering Hub

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable

 Alt text

The Futuristic Vehicles That Could Compete With EVs
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com