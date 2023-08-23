G20 Fossil Fuel Subsidies Exceed $1 Trillion Since COP26

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.38 -0.26 -0.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.68 -0.35 -0.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.40 -1.11 -1.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.501 -0.059 -2.30%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 -0.016 -0.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 80.45 -1.02 -1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 -0.016 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.05 -1.13 -1.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.80 -1.06 -1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.52 -0.71 -0.83%
Graph down Basra Light 631 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.51 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.81 -0.69 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 85 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 62.14 -0.58 -0.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.79 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 80.04 -0.48 -0.60%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.99 -0.48 -0.62%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 76.54 -0.48 -0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 81.64 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.11 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.37 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.16 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

G20 Fossil Fuel Subsidies Exceed $1 Trillion Since COP26

Inflation Reduction Act May Lead To Major Metals Supply Crunch

Inflation Reduction Act May Lead To Major Metals Supply Crunch

Government support, including direct financial…

How Europe Kept Its Green Tech Talent From Fleeing To America

How Europe Kept Its Green Tech Talent From Fleeing To America

Despite fears of Europe losing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

G20 Fossil Fuel Subsidies Exceed $1 Trillion Since COP26

By Alex Kimani - Aug 23, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

Record amounts of money are still flowing into fossil fuel subsidies two years after the world’s top economies pledged to cut them. In 2021, the UK, together with key partner Italy, hosted the COP26 climate summit, an event many believed to be the world’s best last chance to get runaway climate change under control.  A key outcome of the summit was that dozens of nations pledged to end deforestation, curb CO2 and methane emissions and also stop public investment in coal power. 

Two years later, all those promises have gone to the dogs, with developed countries spending huge amounts of public money funds on fossil fuels. According to the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), a thinktank, G20 countries spent a record $1.4tn(£1.1tn) through 2022 on coal, oil and gas.

These figures are a stark reminder of the massive amounts of public money G20 governments continue to pour into fossil fuels--despite the increasingly devastating impacts of climate change,” Tara Laan, a senior associate with the IISD and lead author of the study, has said.

Specifically regarding coal, a total of 46 countries signed the Global Coal to Clean Power Transition statement, promising to “accelerate a transition away from unabated coal power generation” and “cease issuance of new permits for new unabated coal-fired power generation projects.” 

However, according to a report by the Observer Research Foundation, energy supply disruptions triggered by Russia’s war on Ukraine took LNG prices even higher, leaving coal as the only option for dispatchable and affordable power in much of Europe, including the tough markets of Western Europe and North America that have explicit policies to phase out coal. 

Coal mines and power plants that had closed 10 years ago began to be repaired in Germany and other European countries in what industry observers dubbed a “spring” for Germany’s coal-fired power plants That’s a big U-turn considering that Germany's goal had been to phase out all coal-generated electricity by 2038. Other European countries such as Austria, Poland, the Netherlands and Greece have also restarted mothballed coal plants.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Likely To Extend Production Cuts To October

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Oil Production Cuts Are Taking Their Toll On Saudi Arabia’s Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com